Fate of Zendaya’s future on Euphoria confirmed by HBO

Zendaya’s career has been going from strength to strength, leaving some questioning whether or not she will leave Euphoria.

Following recent cinematic appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune, Zendaya has become one of the most sought after stars in Hollywood.

This, combined with the fact her Euphoria character Rue is on a downward spiral, has led to widespread speculation that the 25-year-old may not be in the show beyond its current season.

HBO boss Casey Bloys spoke out about the rumours at WarnerMedia’s investor day on 16 February following Euphoria’s renewal for a third season earlier in the month.

“She’s going to be in season three,” he firmly stated.

Although there was less clarity over when the show would be coming to an end, Bloys did insist that writer Sam Levinson and Zendaya “want to take these characters” further.

“It’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her, but, again, that would be something [for] her [Zendaya] and Sam to discuss,” the executive added.

Euphoria is out every Sunday on HBO and the following day on NOw and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

You can watch the trailer for season two of the show below or by clicking here.