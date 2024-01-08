Lil Nas X has shared the cover art for new single ‘J Christ’ and fans have a lot to say in the comments.

The countdown is on to the release of the pop-rap star’s new single, set to drop this Friday (12 January).

Lil Nas X revealed the name of the new single alongside the new artwork that depicts him wearing a neon loin cloth in a crucifix pose on a cross.

He dropped the artwork on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time! J Christ. January 12, 2024 00:00 EST. Be there!”

Fans were quick to react one said: “Holy s**t, that’s quite a statement. And rebirth/resurrection is the theme again. Curious to see what’s coming.”

Another added: “This ate so bad OMG – he never fails to amaze me when it comes to visuals.”

Many have reacted to connotations and “mockery” of the Christian faith. Lil Nas X has taken to X and refuted comments: “The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus.

“Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. Stfu.”

The online tease for the new single has been brewing over the last week, with Lil Nas X claiming he will have “the greatest comeback of all time.”

In a further tweet he said: “I love this constant cycle the world has with me. When I started making music y’all told me I was just another Twitter rapper. Then I made the biggest song of all time.”

He added: “Y’all called me a one hit wonder. Then I dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. Now y’all saying my new shit not finna do nothing.

“At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite. 1/12/24.”

Continuing his online momentum, the Industry Baby singer has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated tour documentary Lil Nas X Long Live Montero – and it’s happening sooner than you think.

The film follows a BTS perspective of the pop-rap star as he navigates tour life. The film is co-directed by Academy Award nominee Carlos López Estrada and award-winning filmmaker Zac Manuel.

“Shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access, the film follows Montero Hill, a.k.a. Lil Nas X, on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed ‘Long Live Montero’ show,” the official synopsis revealed.

On 5 January, the Grammy winner delighted fans when he tweeted a poster for the upcoming doc with the caption: “Long Live Montero. Tour Doc. HBO Max. January 27. BIG 2024!”

News of the documentary was first released on 18 August. This was followed by the world premiere on 9 September at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The premiere was delayed due to a suspected bomb threat.

In an interview with Variety, Lil Nas X spoke of his aspirations for the impact of the film.

“I know in my lifetime, while I’m here, I’m going to do my best to make the ceiling unreachable to where we can go as Black queer people.”

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero debuts on HBO Max on 27 January.

Scroll for more fan reactions: