Exclusive: Drag Race UK favourites to star in all-drag Dick Whittington this Christmas

Cheryl Hole, Kitty Scott Claus and Choriza May will take to the stage in TuckShop’s all-drag re-imagination of classic panto Dick Whittington at London’s Phoenix Theatre this winter.

We’re big fans of TuckShop – having caught their hilarious ‘Dragatha Christie’ murder mystery Death Drop (starring Willam and Latrice Royale) earlier this year and their all-drag panto Cinderella (starring Baga Chipz and Veronica Green) in 2019. They are returning with a new drag panto for 2021 in the form of Dick Whittington, written by Gareth Joyner, which will see fan favourites from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK take to the stage of London’s Phoenix Theatre.

UK Season 1 queen Cheryl Hole will appear as the titular ‘Dick’, with UK Season 3 queens Kitty Scott Claus appearing as ‘The Spirit of Soho’ and Choriza May playing ‘Queen Rat’. The production will also feature Holly Stars as ‘The Cat’, Beau Jangles as ‘The Mayor of Soho’, Yshee Black as ‘Dame Sarah’ and Ophelia Love as ‘Villager Number 4’.

Cheryl Hole said: “I am beyond excited to be in panto this winter, on the West End of all places, definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment. If you told baby Cheryl she would be doing all this, I would have told you you’re telling a big fat lie! I’ve actually worked with TuckShop from the beginning of my career, pre-Drag Race, and it’s gonna be a family reunion and a lot of campery! And I promise I won’t be mediocre!”

Kitty Scott Claus said: “As an international beauty & style icon, felt tip connoisseur and queen hun, I am THRILLED to be appearing in Dick Whittington and can’t wait to spread some festive panto cheer. Speaking to you as I am from my swanky W1 rooftop apartment with fabulous city views and a full staff, it’s a pleasure and an honour for the audience to be blessed with such a buxom beauty in the cast and thrilled to be bringing a bit of glamour (and something for the dads) back to London’s glittering West End!”