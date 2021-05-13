“Everything gets better with drag queens!” – Willam and Latrice Royale on West End’s Death Drop

Christmas seems like an awfully long time ago now, doesn’t it? We had loads of fun at the initial run of new drag show Death Drop, which opened for a couple of weeks last December before we were all plunged into yet more pandemic-related restrictions. We’re thrilled that as the seemingly never-ending lockdown v3 finally draws to a close, the show is returning to the West End, and with it we have some fabulous new additions to the cast!

RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Willam and Latrice Royale have stepped into the leading roles, and are joined by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Myra DuBois alongside drag king Don One. They will appear with returning cast members Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic and LoUis CYfer when the show reopens at the Garrick Theatre in London next week. We caught Willam and Latrice during rehearsals for a delightfully camp little catch up…

How are rehearsals going?

Latrice: Oh my goodness, wonderful! Very exciting – great to get in the room with everyone and start meeting and learning. So far so good, everyone is really, super great! I’m just enamoured with everyone’s character and what they’re bringing and their energy, it’s just so easy going.

Without giving away any spoilers, can you tell us a little bit about Death Drop?

Willam: They’re calling it a Dragathie Christie murder musical mystery and that may sound like a lot of things! But everything gets better with drag queens, right? And drag kings! Honestly, we have some great drag kings. Don One is the loving Lothario in the show who beds all the women and it’s really fun, it reminds me of Clue but with drag queens and more everything.

Latrice: Very Clue-inspired, you know, murder, death. Full of comedy and puns and ridiculousness. Obviously we all know there’s a murderer – we’re trying to figure out who it is, and so people are losing limbs and dying and falling off, there’s lots of puking and poison and all that kinda good stuff… and just some good old-fashioned drag! And some musical numbers, it’s choc-full of lots of excitement.

How did you come to be involved in the show?

Willam: Well I’m in a group text with Courtney Act and Alaska, so when Courtney was rehearsing it she was telling us all about it and we were taking the piss out of her, like what the fuck are you doing? You’re not an actress, you’re a fucking vocalist, what are you going to do? Whistle tones when people die, bitch?! And now I ended up doing it, so, they finally got an actress to do an actress’s job. I’m happy to be here and throw shade at Courtney Act whenever I get the opportunity.

And how’s that news gone down in your group chat?

Willam: Oh, it’s great! Yesterday we were sitting around this table watching a video of something that happened at the Pose premiere which got some news last week and the director Jesse said that last time they were rehearsing, Courtney and some others were sitting around the same table, watching a video of somebody getting fisted. And then I asked, ‘Was the video of somebody singing a Britney Spears song while they fisted the person?’ and he said yes! And I said, ‘Oh, that was me!’ So apparently he knew me before he really knew me because Courtney was showing people videos of me fisting someone while singing I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman. I can send you the link if you need the video for research purposes.

That’s quite a way to make a first impression… and Latrice, how did you come to be involved?

Latrice: It started off with them asking for my availability. And when I got the dates I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of availability! So who and what am I available before?’ You know, it depends, I’m not available for everybody! ‘What’s going on here? I need a little bit more information.’ Once they detailed what this was I was like, ‘Oh absolutely, sure!’ It’s been a dream of mine to start using my theatre chops more, I have left the club life and the club scene, we have elevated out of that and this is a wonderful new venture coming out of the pandemic. It’s a great time to do it, like if I ever had a bucket list then this is on it. West End!

It’s far from traditional West End fare. What does it mean to be making your West End debut, on such a big platform, in a show so specifically for the LGBTQ+ community?

Latrice: To me, it’s more than just me being on the West End. It does have more significance because it’s a fully drag-inspired production. And so that on the West End and being taken as credible and serious as any other production on the West End, it means a lot and it shows just how far drag has come, how inspiring and creative drag is, and that it is for EV-ER-Y-ONE. Everyone! Even little kids can come and see this play. There are a lot of things to consider, you know, leaving for such a long time, being away from my husband, all these things I would normally think about. But this is just one of those situations… this opportunity you don’t wanna say no to. No one knows if it’s gonna come back again so I wanted to prove something to myself, I wanted to challenge myself, and I felt like this was the perfect opportunity to do all of that.