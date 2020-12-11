Drag Race stars bring chaotic camp to the West End in murder mystery Death Drop – review

Courtney Act, Monét X Change and Vinegar Strokes star in the all-drag murder mystery now playing at London’s Garrick Theatre.

Death Drop is one of the most ridiculous plays we’ve ever witnessed on the West End stage – and that’s quite a feat given all the over-the-top shows we’ve covered. Written by Holly Stars, the play is set in 1991, on the night of Charles and Diana’s 10th wedding anniversary. The preposterously-named Lady von Fistenberg (Vinegar Strokes) has invited half a dozen celebrity guests to her manor on Tuck Island for a meal in honour of the royal couple. Over the course of the evening, one by one, the guests start to drop dead – or rather, do a death drop. Can we guess who the murderer might be?

It’s refreshing to see a show that doesn’t try to be something it’s not, and knows its audience as well as this one does. This is not a polished, slick, glitzy and glamorous West End affair – this is camp, chaotic, silly, trashy… and all the better for it. It’s a bit of fun for those who love all things Drag Race, and fans of the show will undoubtedly enjoy Death Drop. Both Courtney and Monét really entertain, and display impressive vocal prowess, while Vinegar – after a slightly shaky start – really comes into her own, especially as more of her character’s back story unfolds.

Holly Stars steals the show as the Bottomley triplets Blue, Brie and Spread (apparently their mother was a big fan of cheese). There are a handful of punchlines which really had us laughing out loud, and they all belong to her – her deadpan delivery had us cackling. Drag king LoUis CYfer is superb as disgraced Conservative MP Rich Whiteman (yes, really), with a healthy dose of humour thrown in. Kemah Bob as film maker Phil Maker has some amusing moments and Anna Phylactic is a perfect fit as newspaper editor Morgan Pierce.