Emma Roberts to produce LGBTQ+ teen vampire series for Netflix

American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts is producing a queer vampire series for Netflix.

Based on Victoria “V. E.” Schwab’s short story of the same name, First Kill will follow a teenage vampire called Juliette, who must “make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family.”

Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town called Calliope, who is a vampire hunter from a family of renowned slayers.

The synopsis adds: “Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Schwab’s story was first published in the Imprint story collection Vampire Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

She previously described the tale as “Killing Eve meets Buffy” so yes, we’re logging off immediately after this article is published to binge read.

Felicia D. Henderson – whose previous credits include Moesha, Sister, Sister, Gossip Girl, Fringe and Marvel’s The Punisher – will serve as showrunner, while Schwab will write and executive produce.

Roberts and Karah Preiss will executive produce the eight-part vampire drama under their Belletrist Productions banner.

It will be their second literary adaptation.

The company is also developing Tell Me Lies, an upcoming Hulu series based on Carola Lovering’s critically-acclaimed 2018 novel.

