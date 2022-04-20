Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen says he wasn’t asked to do All Stars 7

Bob the Drag Queen said he wasn’t asked to participate in Drag Race’s seventh All Stars season, which is entirely made up of former winners.

Since the cast was announced last week, fans have been eagerly awaiting responses from the many winners who are not on the season – especially ones like Bob who have previously said they would jump at the chance to get involved.

Speaking on the Patreon-exclusive version of the Sibling Rivalry podcast, Monét X Change and Bob referenced a tweet from season six winner Bianca Del Rio about being “too busy” to take part.

This prompted Bob to finally address her reasoning for not competing: “I want everyone to know I was not busy. I literally just did not get a call. They did not reach out to me.

“So I want everyone to know: I was free as a bird with its tail in the breeze. I was helping Monét get ready, actually.”

On the day of the cast announcement, Bob shared a video of him side-eyeing the fact he was not on the cast.

“Imagine my shock this morning,” he also wrote on Twitter at the time.

imagine my shock this morning — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) April 13, 2022

All Stars 7 will see Raja, Yvie Oddly, Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé and The Vivienne face off against each other to become the first-ever Drag Race winner to take the crown twice.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: “The titans of the Drag Race phenomenon are back for the ultimate Queen of Queens title!

“We can’t wait for our UK squirrel friends to be able to watch along each week, with new episodes of All Stars and Untucked streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

“This is a really exciting season, filled with some impressive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent – you’re not going to want to miss this!”

The seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres on 20 May on Paramount+ in America and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.