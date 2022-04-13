Drag Race All Stars 7: Here are the queens competing on the first ever winners’ season

In the words of Lizzo: all the rumours were true (yeah!). After years of anticipation, debates and theories as to which former champion would stand supreme amongst the pack, RuPaul’s Drag Race is reuniting eight legendary former recipients of the “Next Drag Superstar” moniker to compete for the coveted title of “Queen of Queens”. Think Avengers: Endgame and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, but with better outfits and more blood. The most ambitious crossover event in herstory – billed as All Stars 7 – runs for 12 episodes and premieres in the UK exclusively on the streamer of all-things drag, WOW Presents Plus, with two back-to-back episodes launching on 20 May. In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: “The titans of the Drag Race phenomenon are back for the ultimate Queen of Queens title! We can’t wait for our UK squirrel friends to be able to watch along each week, with new episodes of All Stars and Untucked streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. This is a really exciting season, filled with some impressive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent – you’re not going to want to miss this!” Have you started those engines? If not, rev ’em up, because it’s time to meet slash reacquaint yourselves with the cast of Drag Race’s first ever winners’ season…