Drag Race UK vs the World: Snatch Game stars revealed for season 2

BBC Three has shared the legendary celebrity guests for Drag Race UK vs the World’s upcoming Snatch Game.

In the ‘Snatch Game Family Edition’, two British pop icons will witness the cast’s best celebrity impressions: singer and presenter Jane McDonald and television personality Sinitta.

“Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe,” McDonald said in a statement, “may the best drag queen win!”

Additional guest stars will be revealed ahead of its release date on 9 February.

The 11 queens competing for ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’ were announced on 13 January to coincide with their appearance at DragCon UK. The judging panel will, once again, consist of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The cast is as follows: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1), Mayhem Miller (season 10, All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

Drag Race UK vs the World season two will follow the same format as it’s predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two.