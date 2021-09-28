Anubis talks Drag Race UK elimination and her “five” Snatch Game characters

Anubis dived into her short-lived stint on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on the latest episode of Snatched!

The GAY TIMES Original Podcast follows Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar as they review the latest season in the Emmy Award-winning franchise.

On this week’s episode, Sam and Umar discuss the spectacular Drag Race UK season three premiere, which saw 12 fierce contestants enter the werkroom – including the series’ first ever cis female competitor – before stomping down the runway in two high-fashion ensembles: one inspired by their hometown, and the other inspired by their “favourite things”.

After receiving mixed reviews from the panel, Anubis and Elektra Fence were deemed the bottom two contestants of the week and proceeded to fight for their place in the competition in a lip-sync battle to Little Mix’s Sweet Melody.

Ultimately, Elektra’s jaw-dropping dance moves conquered over Anubis’ comedic take on the track, and she was told to sashay away – becoming the second consecutive queen from Brighton to leave the competition in last place.

Following her exit, Anubis joined Sam and Umar on Snatched! to spill the T on her Drag Race UK journey, including her epic showdown with Elektra, her “five” Snatch Game characters and her plans to win a Grammy Award, as well as an EGOT!

You can read Anubis’ interview with GAY TIMES here in full, and listen to the latest season of Snatched! (with some extra special guest stars) on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts (or below).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>