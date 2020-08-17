Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne reveals pneumonia diagnosis

Chi Chi DeVayne has been diagnosed with pneumonia.
The fan-favourite performer, who is best known for appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight, as well as the third season of All Stars, asked fans to pray for her as she returned to hospital.
Chi Chi – birth name Zavion Davenport – was admitted in July with suspected kidney failure, saying she had trouble with her breathing and “high blood pressure”. She was discharged a few days later, but in a new video posted to Instagram, the star revealed that her health has gotten worse.
“Hey guys, I’m back in,” Chi Chi said in her Instagram story. “Keep me in your prayers, I’ll be back soon.” Earlier in the week, Chi Chi told her followers that she was diagnosed with lung infection pneumonia, telling fans that she would be “MIA for a few more days” while she “battled” the illness.
News of Chi Chi’s health scare prompted several contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race to share her details from money sharing apps – such as Venmo, Cashapp and PayPal – for fans to donate and assist with her medical bills.
“Our sweet sister #ChiChiDevayne is back in the hospital, unfortunately. Send her all the love you can!” wrote season five and All Stars 2 alum Detox, while season 11 runner-up and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes said: “All the money I make from my cameos will go directly to her so book one if you feel like it.”
Doing another week of fundraising on Cameo for our sister @chichidevayneofficial 🖤. She has had a really rough go of it and is back in the hospital. All the money I make off cameo for the next week will go right to her so click the link in my bio! And if you would like to donate on your own her payment info is in the picture 🖤
In 2018, Chi Chi was diagnosed with scleroderma – a rare disease that hardens and tightens the skin and connective tissues.
She previously wrote: “Lots of people don’t know but I was recently diagnosed with scleroderma I have been dealing with this over the past eight or nine months but was afraid to expose it to the public in fear of losing out on jobs and facing criticism from friends and fans.
I feel it’s finally time to let the world know what’s really going on with Chi Chi… bottling this up has had me in a state of depression… it has made me hate my appearance and also made me stray away from the public eye but I’m no longer hiding and living in a state of fear.
“I just ask you all to keep me in your prayers as I battle with this life changing illness.”
Our thoughts are with Chi Chi during this time.
