Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne reveals pneumonia diagnosis

Chi Chi DeVayne has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The fan-favourite performer, who is best known for appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight, as well as the third season of All Stars, asked fans to pray for her as she returned to hospital.

Chi Chi – birth name Zavion Davenport – was admitted in July with suspected kidney failure, saying she had trouble with her breathing and “high blood pressure”. She was discharged a few days later, but in a new video posted to Instagram, the star revealed that her health has gotten worse.

“Hey guys, I’m back in,” Chi Chi said in her Instagram story. “Keep me in your prayers, I’ll be back soon.” Earlier in the week, Chi Chi told her followers that she was diagnosed with lung infection pneumonia, telling fans that she would be “MIA for a few more days” while she “battled” the illness.

News of Chi Chi’s health scare prompted several contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race to share her details from money sharing apps – such as Venmo, Cashapp and PayPal – for fans to donate and assist with her medical bills.

“Our sweet sister #ChiChiDevayne is back in the hospital, unfortunately. Send her all the love you can!” wrote season five and All Stars 2 alum Detox, while season 11 runner-up and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes said: “All the money I make from my cameos will go directly to her so book one if you feel like it.”