Drag Race All Stars 6 might be coming sooner than you think

The sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is filming in a few weeks, according to one of the show’s past contestants.
Jaremi Carey – formerly known as Phi Phi O’Hara – revealed on Twitter earlier this week that he ‘knows the cast’ for the upcoming sixth season.
The star responded to a comment from a fan who expressed interest in seeing Jaremi on the series for a third time. Jaremi originally competed as his aforementioned drag alter-ego on the fourth season of the regular series – where he became infamous for his feud with winner Sharon Needles – and the second season of All Stars.
“I doubt he would do it because of how he’s been treated but I would kill to see @JustJaremi on another All Stars once they start letting All Stars 2 queens back on here in a few years,” wrote the fan, “because the fashion that was served on AS2 was just… immaculate.”
Jaremi replied, “I’ll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don’t deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…. and… well…” and ended the tweet with a zipper-mouth face emoji, before adding: “Yup they film shortly, they have to fly out to quarantine them for 2 weeks.”
In response to another fan who asked if the cast is “good,” Jaremi revealed: “You’ve seen em all before.”
Jaremi continued to explain that he would never reappear on the franchise because the contestants only received “a lousy few hundred bucks an episode” and that it’s not worth it because of the “million death threats” sent to him and his mother, “with a host and production crew doing nothing to help.”
The fifth season of All Stars recently came to an end and saw Shea Couleé triumph over Miz Cracker and Jujubee for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. She now joins Chad Michaels (AS1), Alaska (AS2), Trixie Mattel (AS3) and Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck (AS4).
All Stars has become an annual gig ever since the third season. There was a four-year gap in between the first and second.
The team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race recently spilled the T on how they select queens for All Stars.
Mandy Salangsang, co-showrunner and executive producer, said the process for picking the All Stars cast is based on their career trajectory after their original season and whether they can provide the entertaintment factor.
“We track the queens and their careers and stay in touch with them as they’re conquering the world,” Salangsang told EW.
“We know who’s interest in coming back, and that’s something we look at: Who really wants to play? Who has experienced a real glow-up? We start throwing names out. It’s people we want to see and watch on TV competing against one another.”
Salangsang, who’s been with Drag Race since season four, said the team are interested in the queens who are “going to come in on this platform and take advantage of it,” and the ones who are “going to give a great show for us.”
“Committing to do an All-Stars season, it’s a commitment. I appreciate when a queen says she’s not ready,” Salangsang explained further. “When people waffle about it or don’t feel they’re ready to perform at their best, I don’t think that makes for the stiffest competition or the most authentic work room experience.
“They know that they’re going to be tested and scrutinized in a different way. The challenges are a little harder and we expect more from them…. They’re going to compete against fiercer competition, all at the height of their careers.”
