Drag Race All Stars 6 might be coming sooner than you think

The sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is filming in a few weeks, according to one of the show’s past contestants.

Jaremi Carey – formerly known as Phi Phi O’Hara – revealed on Twitter earlier this week that he ‘knows the cast’ for the upcoming sixth season.

The star responded to a comment from a fan who expressed interest in seeing Jaremi on the series for a third time. Jaremi originally competed as his aforementioned drag alter-ego on the fourth season of the regular series – where he became infamous for his feud with winner Sharon Needles – and the second season of All Stars.

“I doubt he would do it because of how he’s been treated but I would kill to see @JustJaremi on another All Stars once they start letting All Stars 2 queens back on here in a few years,” wrote the fan, “because the fashion that was served on AS2 was just… immaculate.”

Jaremi replied, “I’ll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don’t deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…. and… well…” and ended the tweet with a zipper-mouth face emoji, before adding: “Yup they film shortly, they have to fly out to quarantine them for 2 weeks.”

In response to another fan who asked if the cast is “good,” Jaremi revealed: “You’ve seen em all before.”

Jaremi continued to explain that he would never reappear on the franchise because the contestants only received “a lousy few hundred bucks an episode” and that it’s not worth it because of the “million death threats” sent to him and his mother, “with a host and production crew doing nothing to help.”

I'll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don't deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…………………and……..well……🤐 https://t.co/UcjfrpxGPp — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

For a lousy few hundred bucks an episode…..and a million death threats PLUS to my mother with a host and production crew doing nothing to help…….. HAHA! Never https://t.co/RwObrwKYW7 — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 7, 2020

You've seen em all before https://t.co/B1hpTDx8u3 — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 7, 2020

It's casted they leave soon — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 7, 2020

I am not going to ruin it for the girls. They want it. — Jaremi 💙 (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

The fifth season of All Stars recently came to an end and saw Shea Couleé triumph over Miz Cracker and Jujubee for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. She now joins Chad Michaels (AS1), Alaska (AS2), Trixie Mattel (AS3) and Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck (AS4).

All Stars has become an annual gig ever since the third season. There was a four-year gap in between the first and second.