Drag Race España: Meet the four sickening judges

World of Wonder have announced the four fierce judges for Drag Race España.

Streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK at the same time as its debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain, the series will chronicle the search for Spain’s First Drag Superstar.

Drag Race España will introduce 10 incredible Spanish queens to the franchise. Spanish drag legend Supremme de Luxe will be on solo hosting duties, following in the high-heeled footsteps of RuPaul and Holland’s Fred Van Leer.

She will be joined by broadcaster Javier Calvo, actor Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking on the judging panel.

“I am GAGGED to be judging my favourite show in my home country,” Supremme said in a statement.

“Trust me when I say, the drag world is not ready for what the Spanish queens are serving. My advice to the queens comes straight from the mouth of the legendary RuPaul – good luck! And, don’t f*** it up.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, WOW co-founders, said: “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.

“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

Drag Race España will be the latest international iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise after Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, as well as South America’s The Switch Drag Race.

Drag Race Down Under has also been announced for later this year, and will see the return of RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson has been confirmed for a seat on the judging panel.