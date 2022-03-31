Dove Cameron’s queer AF Boyfriend music video is finally here

The official music video for Dove Cameron’s viral queer anthem Boyfriend has arrived and we can’t get enough of it.

Dove Cameron is best known for her roles in Disney’s Descendants and Apple TV’s Schmigadoon, however, the star has been making headlines for her breakout song Boyfriend.

Released today (31 March), Cameron dropped a dark snake-themed visual for Boyfriend. Directed by Lauren Sick, the music video sees the singer and a romantic partner go back and forth as they share moments together.

The newly released single, Boyfriend, became an overnight hit and marks Cameron’s first-ever UK top single after it peaked at number nine on the singles charts.

Boyfriend first emerged as a snippet on social media teasing the chorus of the song. However, the queer anthem was championed by LGBTQ+ fans and made into a viral trend online.

The audio for Boyfriend quickly circulated online with fans creating POV (point of view) videos, lipsyncs and reactions to the song on social media.

Following its success, Cameron released a full-length version which was been a huge hit. The song was released 10 days after gaining traction across TikTok and Twitter.

The actress and singer opened up about the response to Boyfriend on social media: “This means more to me than anything. I feel this in my entire body.

Queer representation in music, releasing songs the way straight artists release sexy love songs about the objects of their affection MATTERS. Teenage me (who still exists inside healed me) is happy for us both.”

Fans have been reacting to the video release. “Ending march with boyfriend music video?? who is she,” one fan posted.

You can read more fan reactions to the Boyfriend music video below.

ending march with boyfriend music video?? who is she @DoveCameron pic.twitter.com/bW7Rx1SFjB — daph. (@moonlydove) March 31, 2022

SAPPHIC DOVE CAMERON OMG OMG OMG — mel is driving home 2 u (@danielleshandon) March 31, 2022

@DoveCameron girl you’re becoming the next girl in red and i love it — ✿ liv is streaming bf 🏹 (@dovescosmogony) March 31, 2022

we are not getting a music video. we are getting THE Music Video. @DoveCameron — lab 🙂 (@dovangelic) March 31, 2022

Cameron, who identifies as queer, opened up about her sexuality for the first time in an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES.

“It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart,” she told GAY TIMES.

“I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realised I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realise, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know.’”

You can watch the official music video for Boyfriend here or below.