Dove Cameron on coming out: “It felt like something that I could never talk about”

Glance through Dove’s Instagram and you’ll see enigmatic photo dumps capturing the performer’s overload of thoughts. Swipe and you’ll miss it – but the singer’s sexuality has never really been a secret to those paying attention. Tucked away between a slew of aesthetic posts, you’ll see allusions to her truest self weaved into carousel updates of her filming schedule and edgy selfies. Whether it’s a discreet photo of a co-star donning a navy jumper with the tagline ‘Queer as fuck’ or a throwaway tweet about falling in love with a girl at a traffic light, it’s always been there. Visibility, cryptic or not, has been key for Dove. “I hope it helps, that’s why I came out,” she says. “It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart. I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realised I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realise, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know.’”

Dove’s longing for a community loomed in the background of her life. It wasn’t long before the artist began to carefully unveil her identity online. “I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” Dove admits. What began as a heartfelt nod to the LGBTQ+ community quickly spiralled into claims of pandering. “I did a lyric video last year, for We Belong. It had moving line drawings of people falling in love,” she recalls, noting her frustration that the images were all straight and Eurocentric looking. “It was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me. It was so bizarre that I had to ask to mix in different orientations. People started asking for hints about the video and I used different combinations of emoji couples making out. When the song came out, everybody got the idea that the song was a big LGBTQ+ anthem song and I found myself in this position where everyone thought I was queerbaiting.”

In that flustered moment, Dove chose to explore her identity alongside her fans. The artist took to social media to straighten things out. “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’” The close call prompted the singer to reconsider her alignment with her queerness as well as her approach to her art. “It made me look at myself and question why I’m always with a boy in a music video or why I’m so uncomfortable in publicly expressing myself. This is something I have to go out of my way to state and that’s what made me come out. I wasn’t living the life that I thought I was.”