Dove Cameron releases queer anthem Boyfriend after going viral online

Singer-songwriter Dove Cameron has shared a full-length version of her TikTok hit Boyfriend after LGBTQ+ fans turned it into a viral trend.

Taking to social media, the 26-year-old shared how “overwhelmed” she felt with the reaction to her new song.

“This means more to me than anything. I feel this in my entire body. Queer representation in music, releasing songs the way straight artists release sexy love songs about the objects of their affection MATTERS,” she said online.

“Teenage me (who still exists inside healed me) is happy for us both.”

Boyfriend was initially teased as a snippet on TikTok, however, the audio quickly circulated online with fans creating POV (point of view) videos, lipsyncs and reactions to the song. The song was released in 10 days after gaining traction online.

Cameron shared her gratitude for her fanbase and listeners in a heartfelt social media post.

“I can’t believe we just finished and dropped this song in 10 days time because you guys liked 9 seconds of it…with no promo because we were so unprepared,” the former GAY TIMES cover star posted on Twitter.

“I’m so grateful to you guys for literally making all of this happen thank you so much I’m genuinely shocked and confused.”

i can’t believe we just finished and dropped this song in 10 days time because you guys liked 9 seconds of it…with no promo because we were so unprepared. i’m so grateful to you guys for literally making all of this happen thank you so much i’m genuinely shocked and confused — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) February 12, 2022

Following its success online, Cameron gave the song an early release and it has since broken into the charts.

Boyfriend has become the actresses first UK chart entry and it is currently trending on the Global Spotify chart.

Cameron, who identifies as queer, opened up about her sexuality for the first time in an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES.

“It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart,” she told GAY TIMES.

“I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realised I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realise, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know.’”

Fans have been eagerly reacting to Cameron’s release of Boyfriend online. Keep scrolling to see more fan reactions.

was lucky enough to be able to record my first reaction to boyfriend @DoveCameron cant get over it , neither can my car speakers pic.twitter.com/KsvBLU0Lyl — dove is julia’s boyfriend (@sodoveIies) February 13, 2022

I COULD BE A BETTER BOYFRIEND THAN HIM, I COULD DO THE SHIT THAT HE NEVER DID BOYFRIEND BY DOVE CAMERON pic.twitter.com/7nx7n3gxfY — isα. fast times (@starkeydove) February 11, 2022

not now kid, boyfriend by dove cameron just dropped pic.twitter.com/rO6q9SV381 — julie ♡︎ (@whoismcu) February 10, 2022