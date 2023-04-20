Doctor Who shares first look of Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon’s villain

Doctor Who has given fans their first look at Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon’s character in the show’s upcoming 14th season.

It has also been confirmed that she has started filming and will portray “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet”.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” showrunner Russell T Davies said when Jink’s appearance in the BBC series was first announced. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again.”

Russell was the driving force in the show’s revival in 2005, as well as spin offs such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

His original run on the series was met with overwhelming critical acclaim and has been widely attributed as a reason for the show’s success when it was rebooted in the 2000s, with viewers eagerly awaiting his return.

READ MORE: Russell T. Davies will return as Doctor Who showrunner in 2023

Jinkx’s casting comes hot on the heels of her time as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago on Broadway coming to an end.

Her appearances were met with widespread acclaim and her shows saw standing-room only crowds.

Discussing her upcoming role in Doctor Who, Jinkx said: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join ‘Doctor Who!’ Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Exact details about Jinkx’s role beyond the fact she is set to be a villain remain unknown, but are likely to be teased further ahead of the show’s return in November 2023.

READ MORE: Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon announces “biggest tour” to date

Following three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary, Ncuti Gatwa will take on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, with Disney+ being its home elsewhere.