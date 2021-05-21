Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Hayley Kiyoko join iHeartMedia Pride concert

iHeartMedia has taken their Can’t Cancel Pride concert online with an incredible lineup featuring P!nk, Troye Sivan, and more.

Pride is on its way and we’ve got some great music coming. iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble are launching a “Can’t Cancel Pride” virtual benefit for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event, which will launch on June 4, is a month-long celebration and fundraiser for LGBTQ+ visibility.

Can’t Cancel Pride will also be fundraising vital LGBTQ+ resources such as GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action Internationa.

Boasting a glamourous lineup, an incredible set of artist have been teased for the benefit.

Demi Lovato will be joined by Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin, Hayley Kiyoko, Mashmello, Troye Sivan, P!NK, Jennifer Hudson, and Busy Phillips are all set to perform.

The event will be hosted by Bebe Rexha and iconic LGBTQ+ personalities Gus Kenworthy Nina West and POSE breakout actor MJ Rodriguez will be making an appearance.

Jojo Siwa and T.J. Osbourne of the Brothers Osbourne will be sharing their heartfelt, inspiring “coming out” stories with viewers.

iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble hope the event showcases that “nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement”.