Demi Lovato announces title, artwork and release date for brand new album

Demi Lovato’s new album will be out next month.

Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over will be the singer-songwriter’s first studio album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, which spawned the worldwide smasher Sorry Not Sorry.

During a livestream on Clubhouse (15 March), Lovato said the album will include a variety of genres including R&B, country and 90s-inspired pop. It will contain 19 tracks and three bonus songs, as well as three major collaborations.

The original title was The Art of Starting Over, but Lovato changed the title to reflect her upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil, which was filmed during her last tour.

The four-part series, which premieres 23 March on YouTube, will offer “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Lovato said in the livestream: “If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years.

“When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.’”

In the powerful trailer for the documentary, Lovato reveals that she had “three strokes” and a “heart attack” following her relapse, and that doctors said she had “five to 10 more minutes” to live. She was previously sober for six years.

According to the trailer, Lovato will “set the record straight” around “what happened,” while friends and family will share their perspectives on what happened the she overdosed on heroin and was rushed to the hospital.

Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over will be released 2 April. The album will boast four different covers, which you can view below.

