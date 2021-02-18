Demi Lovato reveals she ‘had three strokes and a heart attack’ after 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato says doctors told her she had minutes to live following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato suffered a drug relapse after being sober for six years.

Lovato has previously opened up about her difficulty with drug abuse in her 2012 documentary, Stay Strong.

In the trailer for Lovato’s upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil, the singer says on camera: “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

In the opening of the documentary trailer, the artist says she wants to “set the record straight” around “what happened”.

Through the trailer, friends and family of Lovato add their perspective of what happened to the pop star the night she overdosed on heroin and was rushed to the hospital.

Cutting through a montage of opinions, Elton John, who also makes an appearance in the documentary, empathises with Lovato’s personal battle: “When you’re young and you’re famous, my god, it’s tough.”

The aftermath of Lovato’s hospitalisation left the singer with brain damage and dark spots on her vision.

As the trailer wraps up, the singer announces she is taking a new, positive direction, saying: “I’m rebirthing. I’m starting over.”

Demi Lovato announced the release of her documentary yesterday on Twitter. The acclaimed singer-songwriter wrote: “I’ve been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it’s time to share an inside look.

“This is only a short preview of what is to come… Join me on March 23 for the premiere on YouTube.”

You can watch the trailer for Demi Lovato’s documentary, Dancing with the Devils, here or below: