DC Stargirl casts Tim Gabriel as gay character Todd Rice for season 3

Tim Gabriel is joining The CW’s superhero series Stargirl as the Green Lantern’s son Todd Rice who identifies as gay in the comics.

Stargirl is gearing up for season 3 and the fan-favourite TV series has announced another character will be added to the superpowered show.

It has been revealed that American actor Gabriel has been cast in the role of Todd Rice aka Obsidian, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While Rice has not been officially introduced into the Stargirl series, the character has been mentioned throughout Season 2.

Fans and followers of the show will be familiar with Rice’s established character arc as the missing brother of twin Jennie-Lynn Hayden and son of Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott.

Season 3 will be the first time the character (and Gabriel) make an on-screen appearance in Stargirl.

Rice, aka Obsidian, first appeared in the DC Comics All-Star Squadron series in 1983. Together, Rice and his twin sister become the founders of a superhero collective called infinity, Inc in honour of the JAS (Justice Society of America).

However, the hero’s storyline takes a new direction as Rice struggles with his powers and becomes evil under the guise of Obsidian.

The CW are yet to announce how Gabriel’s version of Rice will be portrayed in the Stargirl series.

Within the comics, Rice is also canonically gay and there are hopes the Stargirl series will accurately portray the character and not erase this aspect of his identity.

The small-screen DC Universe has already begun the establish promising representation for the LGBTQ+. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has included various LGBTQ+ characters including the reoccurring characters Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe, and Leo Snart.

Elsewhere, DC Universe’s animated series Harley Quinn has become hugely popular for its representation of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Fans and online users have begun reacting to the news of Gabriel stepping in as the live-action version of Obsidian.

omg it's official that Obsidian has been casted in Stargirl 🥺 — Emily (@buster_grayson) March 28, 2022

“HELLOOO WE WILL SEE TODD THIS SEASON!!!! #DCStargirl,” one user posted.

Another posted: “Welcome to the #DCStargirl family!! We finally have our Obsidian/Todd Rice!” and “Stargirl news!!!! How exciting!!! Need Jade and Obsidian in their suits in this season. Looking forward to it.”

Prepare-se para conhecer o filho do Lanterna Verde, Todd Rice, também conhecido como Obsidian! Tim Gabriel foi escalado como o super-herói gay que virou vilão para a terceira temporada de #DCStargirl. pic.twitter.com/qs6guBMtiB — DC's Stargirl Brasil (@DCStargirlBR) March 28, 2022

The premiere date for DC’s Stargirl season 3 has yet to be announced, but the show is expected to return this year.

You can watch the trailer for season 2 of Stargirl here or below.