DaBaby “ghosts” HIV/AIDS organisations after educational meetings in August

DaBaby has reportedly “ghosted” several HIV/AIDS organisations after undergoing educational meetings with them.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old rapper was embroiled in controversy after he made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami.

During his set, he said that HIV-positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking dick” in the parking lot.

His harmful statements resulted in widespread criticism and several festivals dropping him from their lineups, such as Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio, Parklife and the Governors Ball.

The rapper also lost sponsorship deals and had his feature removed from Dua Lipa’s top ten US hit Levitating after she said she was “surprised and horrified” by what he had said.

After a series of confusing statements, that ranged from him doubling down on his comments to an apology, it was announced that he would be meeting with 11 HIV organisations to discuss HIV education.

His virtual meeting with the organisations resulted in an apology, that was later confirmed in a joint statement from GLAAD and the 10 other groups.

However three months after their initial meeting, DaBaby has allegedly made no further contact with the organisations.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the Black AIDS Institute, Positive Women’s Network and the Normal Anomaly Initiative revealed that their last form of communication was during their initial meeting in August.