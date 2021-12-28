Colton Underwood shuts down online trolls for disregarding his sexuality

Bachelor star Colton Underwood has hit back against homophobic trolls in his latest social media post.
Earlier this year, Underwood made headlines when he came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.
In the highly publicised sit down, he said that he came to terms with his sexuality due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.
“Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from and putting off in their lives,” he admitted.
Shortly after coming out, he announced a new Netflix series titled Coming Out Colton – which is an unscripted six-episode series that follows his journey as a recently out gay man.
Throughout the show, we saw Colton coming out to his father and his relationship with his spirituality.
Although he has received acceptance from the majority of his fans, Underwood has also experienced pushback from conservative followers devaluing his sexuality.
Taking to Instagram, the former football player shut down the haters in a lengthy post.
“For those of you who saw my show you know I’m still on my faith journey,” he wrote. “While I’ve had a ton of support from the Christan community I’ve also heard ‘well it’s got a lot better over the years.’”
“While that might be true I can’t help but to think if these messages still get sent to me…what is being said to closeted men and women who want to remain in their faith?
“These messages are not okay. They do not represent Christians. They do not represent our God.”
The heartfelt post also included screenshots of social media users discrediting his sexuality and saying he’s “lying” about being gay.
One user wrote: “Men are supposed to want women and women are supposed to want men. Please Colton. Don’t get stuck in this lie.”
Another person said: “The game has went to your head. You are not gay, quit with the lies… go home and be with your family. Quit trying to be something you are not.”
Since the release of Underwood’s reality series, the 29-year-old has been thriving both professionally and personally.
Earlier this month, he went Instagram official with his boyfriend Jordan Brown in a series of posts.
“Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love,” The Bachelor star wrote on one of the posts.
In one picture, the two were seen smiling together alongside a dog in a story simply captioned: “Love.”
Another image showed Brown lounging on a sofa with two dogs cuddling up against him.
Underwood also confirmed his relationship with the political strategist during an interview with The New York Times.
In the piece, he said that was “very happy and very in love” at the time and shared that Brown had met his family.
He said: “The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home. Like, nobody batted an eye.”