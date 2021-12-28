Colton Underwood shuts down online trolls for disregarding his sexuality

Bachelor star Colton Underwood has hit back against homophobic trolls in his latest social media post.

Earlier this year, Underwood made headlines when he came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

In the highly publicised sit down, he said that he came to terms with his sexuality due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

“Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from and putting off in their lives,” he admitted.

Shortly after coming out, he announced a new Netflix series titled Coming Out Colton – which is an unscripted six-episode series that follows his journey as a recently out gay man.

Throughout the show, we saw Colton coming out to his father and his relationship with his spirituality.

Although he has received acceptance from the majority of his fans, Underwood has also experienced pushback from conservative followers devaluing his sexuality.

Taking to Instagram, the former football player shut down the haters in a lengthy post.

“For those of you who saw my show you know I’m still on my faith journey,” he wrote. “While I’ve had a ton of support from the Christan community I’ve also heard ‘well it’s got a lot better over the years.’”

“While that might be true I can’t help but to think if these messages still get sent to me…what is being said to closeted men and women who want to remain in their faith?

“These messages are not okay. They do not represent Christians. They do not represent our God.”