Colman Domingo shares romantic story of how he met his husband

Colman Domingo has opened up about the first time he met his husband, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated audiences worldwide with his stellar acting chops and unforgettable roles in Fear The Walking Dead, Euphoria, and Rustin.

In addition to his showstopping film and TV catalogue, Domingo has been lauded for being an open book about his sexuality, including his heartwarming relationship with his husband, Raúl Domingo.

During a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, the Emmy winner shared the romantic story of how he first met his longtime partner – which started out as a missed connection.

At the start of his story, Domingo revealed that the two first bumped into each other at Walgreens in Berkley, California.

“So I’m walking in, and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair, lip piercing, beautiful,” he explains.

“I see this guy, and we look at each other, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ I’m on the phone, and I come outside, and we look at each other. He’s talking to this young woman, and she seems to be angry about something.”

While the circumstances were a bit tense, he decided to get off the phone to try and talk to Raúl. However, after hanging up, he realized his future husband was leaving.

“I’m just dumbfounded, and I end up in a Blockbuster across the street, and I don’t even know what I’m doing, but I decided to look at my watch, and it was 8:03.

“And I came back outside, and I thought, ‘Is he here?’ and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll come back next Sunday and he’ll be here.’ I’m that kind of hopeless romantic.”

While he didn’t return to Walgreens the next day, Domingo tested his luck on Craig’s List by putting up a missed connection ad.

However, after posting his message, he saw a similar ad from another user describing their star-crossed meeting and his appearance to a tee.

“He posted an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s me,” he said.

Towards the end of his magical story, Domingo revealed that the two had their first date three days later, which ended with them cuddling and him admitting that he loved Raúl.

“I thought he was asleep, 4 o’clock in the morning, I couldn’t sleep, and I said, ‘I think I love you, and you’re about to change my life, and we’ve been together almost 19 years now,” he concluded.

Domingo’s recent interview isn’t the first time he’s shared heartwarming stories involving his husband.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, The Color Purple star opened up about Raúl’s tear-filled reaction to his latest Best Actor Oscar nomination.

“My husband completely lays on the floor and starts crying. That’s when my brain caught up so then I started crying. I picked him up, and we jumped up and down. Then, it was joy. It was great,” he explained.

