WWE star Cody Rhodes has been praised for posing with a trans Pride flag.
On 18 February, after taking part in a WWE house show in Fresno, California, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight, Rhodes was presented with a trans Pride flag from a fan. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner took the flag, which had his signature American Nightmare logo on, and posed for a picture.
The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) captioned “wrestling is for everyone” and has received more than one million views.
“I was lowkey [scared] bc there were some guys around that looked a lil unimpressed but I came out of it unscathed so hey I’m really glad I did it, esp seeing how many other trans people this has touched,” the aforementioned fan explained on Reddit.
Social media was quick to react to the gesture, with one fan saying: “I wouldn’t consider myself a huge Cody fan but everytime a popular wrestler openly supports queer rights I tear up. This is so important.”
Another added: “I’ve been in several fandoms throughout my life and somehow wrestling is the one that’s made me feel the most at home.”
This is not the first time that the WWE star has supported the LGBTQIA+ community.
In 2020, Rhodes criticised anti-LGBTQIA+ trolls who criticised his decision to compete against genderfluid wrestler Sonny Kiss. He condemned their “terrible” homophobic rhetoric and said he’s “proud to share the ring with Sonny”.
The following year, Rhodes released a shirt of the American Nightmare logo in a rainbow Pride motif, the proceeds of which went to The National Centre for Transgender Equality, a social-justice advocacy organisation.
More allies like Cody Rhodes, please!
Happy #pride
Excited to release this charity tee! TODAY AT 1et.
The National Center For Transgender Equality helps individuals face discrimination, violence, opportunity limitation, and a myriad of other issues facing those affected. https://t.co/XsM9i8GrPF pic.twitter.com/8a6BmqejDZ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 1, 2021
Scroll for more fan reactions:
I didn’t know I needed another reason to be a Cody Rhodes fan but here we are 🏳️⚧️ https://t.co/3fILCNOHTV
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 19, 2024
Cody Rhodes Trans Flag
CODY RHODES TRANS FLAG LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/JOlJ4TlHW3
— 💚𝕂𝟚𝔹💜🏳️🌈ᴀʟʟʏ🏳⚧𝘿𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙩 (@G_Heart_K2B) February 19, 2024
I love Cody so much!!! 🥹🏳️⚧️✊🏼🇺🇸
WWE star Cody Rhodes celebrates trans fan with Trans Pride flag https://t.co/7S3B0YxQSZ via @outsports
— Milksteak & Jellybeans Barbie (@Tallulahs_Ghost) February 22, 2024
Cody Rhodes could run for President and I’d vote for him instantly https://t.co/6xAOl37o0f
— Connor Moore (@ConnorMoore_7) February 20, 2024
i wouldn't consider myself a huge cody fan but every time a popular wrestler openly supports queer rights i tear up. this is so important :,) https://t.co/CBvLCHdkBM
— mimi ꩜ (@candypoii) February 19, 2024
CODY RHODES SAID TRANS RIGHTS! https://t.co/ZwocB9oTik
— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) February 19, 2024
holy shit this post gained way more attention than i could've imagined, almost at 6k and as much as the hate rlly sucks to see, the insane amount of support is so amazing to see i appreciate yall sm ‼️💛 https://t.co/JjX6hgSVKm
— ✰rey✰ (@thejudgementgay) February 19, 2024
ADRENALINE
IN MY SOUL
TRANS COMMUNITY ALLY
CODY RHODES https://t.co/Y1FNsd9Q5Z
— Candie And Friends (@CandieSylveon) February 19, 2024
i’ve been in several fandoms throughout my life and somehow wrestling is the one that’s made me feel the most at home https://t.co/9VTg1qOMF8
— rompeladompe (@bonkw0nko) February 19, 2024
HE GAINED A FAN TODAY ❤️ https://t.co/GLslDrcDX7
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) February 19, 2024
oh my godh this makes me so happy. the sun is shining the birds are chirping the sky is blue https://t.co/YXnDBr4aSi
— nathan (@atzxp) February 19, 2024
he calls himself the American Nightmare, but he’s truly the American Dream. 🙏 https://t.co/EgRLJIJOxm
— Edmonton Oilers Merchant (@RedColdRitsu) February 19, 2024