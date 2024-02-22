WWE star Cody Rhodes has been praised for posing with a trans Pride flag.

On 18 February, after taking part in a WWE house show in Fresno, California, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight, Rhodes was presented with a trans Pride flag from a fan. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner took the flag, which had his signature American Nightmare logo on, and posed for a picture.

The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) captioned “wrestling is for everyone” and has received more than one million views.

“I was lowkey [scared] bc there were some guys around that looked a lil unimpressed but I came out of it unscathed so hey I’m really glad I did it, esp seeing how many other trans people this has touched,” the aforementioned fan explained on Reddit.

Social media was quick to react to the gesture, with one fan saying: “I wouldn’t consider myself a huge Cody fan but everytime a popular wrestler openly supports queer rights I tear up. This is so important.”

Another added: “I’ve been in several fandoms throughout my life and somehow wrestling is the one that’s made me feel the most at home.”

This is not the first time that the WWE star has supported the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2020, Rhodes criticised anti-LGBTQIA+ trolls who criticised his decision to compete against genderfluid wrestler Sonny Kiss. He condemned their “terrible” homophobic rhetoric and said he’s “proud to share the ring with Sonny”.

The following year, Rhodes released a shirt of the American Nightmare logo in a rainbow Pride motif, the proceeds of which went to The National Centre for Transgender Equality, a social-justice advocacy organisation.

More allies like Cody Rhodes, please!

