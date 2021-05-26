Check out the first sickening trailer for Drag Race España

You better sí sí that walk because the first trailer for Drag Race España is here!
In the teaser, Spanish drag legend and host Supremme de Luxe welcomes the 10 sickening señoritas as they take centre stage in the latest international addition in the global drag phenomenon.
The queens battling it out to be Spain’s First Drag Superstar are as follows: Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano.
Like the original series and its many spin-offs, which include Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, the contestants will compete in a variety of challenges and lip-sync each week to remain in the competition.
Supremme will be on solo hosting duties, following in the high-heeled footsteps of RuPaul and Holland’s Fred Van Leer. On the panel, she will be joined by her best squirrel friends: broadcaster Javier Calvo, actor Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking.
Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, said in a statement: “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.
“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”
Watch the first fierce trailer for Drag Race España here or below.
Ahead of Drag Race España’s debut on WOW Presents Plus, we spoke with the legendary queen about the highly-anticipated series and how the world will be “surprised” at the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the cast.
“I think that presence in Spain is very important, the artist is very forceful with her proposal and with what she raises,” she told us.
“Many times the artist transcends what it’s wearing, maybe some people are more into aesthetics, clothes, music and many times the artist transcends all that, and you are going to see this person independent of what they do. You are convinced by the personal setting of the artist.
“I think here drag has gone that way. I think the world in general is going to be surprised because there is also a lot of fashion, beauty, something that is less associated with Spain. And it is very good to see that everything is coming together. Everything that is growing, enriching and presenting new things is always good.”
You can read our full interview with Supremme de Luxe here.
Drag Race España airs weekly exclusively on WOW Presents Plus from Sunday 30 May.