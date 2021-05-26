Check out the first sickening trailer for Drag Race España

You better sí sí that walk because the first trailer for Drag Race España is here!

In the teaser, Spanish drag legend and host Supremme de Luxe welcomes the 10 sickening señoritas as they take centre stage in the latest international addition in the global drag phenomenon.

The queens battling it out to be Spain’s First Drag Superstar are as follows: Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano.

Like the original series and its many spin-offs, which include Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, the contestants will compete in a variety of challenges and lip-sync each week to remain in the competition.

Supremme will be on solo hosting duties, following in the high-heeled footsteps of RuPaul and Holland’s Fred Van Leer. On the panel, she will be joined by her best squirrel friends: broadcaster Javier Calvo, actor Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking.