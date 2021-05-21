Supremme de Luxe: Get to know the legendary host of Drag Race España

¡Hola, Hola, Hola! With more than 20 years on stage, Supremme de Luxe is one of the most popular drag queens in Madrid’s nightlife. She has been present in all Pride celebrations in Madrid since 2000, having performed at Europride 2007 and World Pride 2017.

Although she was born in Madrid, she has been touring around Spain, while working for TV, film, theatre and radio. Her first incursion in the music industry was in 2012 when she released her first album Ahora Yo. Her latest release is Resurgiré from 2019 and she is about to bring a brand new song entitled Llévame al cielo.

Drag Race España is the latest member to be added to the internationally acclaimed Drag Race family and will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the UK weekly as of Sunday 30 May. Speaking to GAY TIMES, she tells us about what it has meant being chosen as hostess of Drag Race España, her influences and even her favorite RuGirl.

Hi Supremme, it is a pleasure talking to you, nice to meet you!

Same here!

You have a 20-year career, what has it meant to you being chosen to host Drag Race España?

Well, although I have a 20-year career in drag, I’ve actually been acting for much longer. I started doing theatre when I was 13-years-old and it went well for me. Presenting Drag Race has brought me a lot of happiness. Professionally, it is a wonderful gift. It also has brought me tranquillity because during the pandemic everything stopped, no performances, no work… Two days before I was looking to see if they were going to renew the government’s aid until May or June when suddenly out of the blue… It was mainly the tranquility, that is to say I have this whole year covered until we get the COVID situation under control and then we will see what happens, but at least the situation will be more normal.

Have you ever imagined yourself competing in Drag Race or presenting it?

No, never thought of presenting nor competing in it. It is very difficult. You have to be very brave to compete, and after so many years working, I know what I can do on stage and what I cannot do or what I no longer want to do. I believe that if you enter you have to go with a yes, always ahead. I think that I would have too many don’ts in my head and it would be unfair for me to take a position that someone else would defend better, or people who really want to enter, who has it as their objective and has prepared herself for it. I was very sincere from the first time when they contacted me, even risking being left out, I mentioned that I did not see myself competing. But presenting is something I did not imagine would ever happen to me, so look at me now!

What is the main difference you see in the current drag scene compared to when you started?

There really isn’t that much new. Perhaps it is easier now because of the digital world and globalization, shopping is also more affordable. Before, for example, it was very difficult to buy a wig, or if you wanted a lace front wig you had to order them, because it was not usual. They were used for theatre, but it was not common at all. Before that didn’t exist, tutorials either, I learned a lot watching them, which is the best way to learn. But then the essence I think remains quite the same. It is interesting to see young people doing the same things that I did when I first started. The same messages, certain mise-en-scène, certain effects in the show when presenting numbers, they are repeated over time. And I see it now with more years of perspective and I find it very curious. It seems that we have come a long way, but at the end of the day we are talking about the same old topics. Greek tragedies continue to work because they speak of love, jealousy, envy and this is almost the same.

You will be a reference for the new generations, could you tell us who were yours, especially LGBTQ+ people from the entertainment industry?

I do not only have references within the world of transformism because I consider the interesting thing is to have references of everything and then bring them to your essence. For example, actresses here from Spain. I am a very big fan of Concha Velasco who is a woman who has been on stage all her life and I really like what she does. She has done a lot of theatre, like me. Lola Herrera, another local actress, both of them over 80-years-old and still active. International ones, for example, I love Liza Minelli and Bette Midler, especially the one-woman shows they put on. I have based a lot of my shows on those structures, a person singing and telling. Using songs to tell a story has always interested me. In Argentina, Nacha Guevara is an actress who is very similar in this regard. And in Spain’s drag scene I like Psychosis Gonsales, now retired, an artist that in the 90s was very famous. She was on primetime shows, in newspapers, and for me she is a reference, the way she understands the show is very similar to the one I have.

What do Spanish drag have that we have not yet seen in the contestants of the other versions of the franchise?

Mainly the Spanish character that, when acting, changes a lot. I think that presence in Spain is very important, the artist is very forceful with her proposal and with what she raises. Many times the artist transcends what it’s wearing, maybe some people are more into aesthetics, clothes, music and many times the artist transcends all that, and you are going to see this person independent of what they do. You are convinced by the personal setting of the artist. I think here drag has gone that way. I think the world in general is going to be surprised because there is also a lot of fashion, beauty, something that is less associated with Spain. And it is very good to see that everything is coming together. Everything that is growing, enriching and presenting new things is always good.