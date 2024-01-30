Charli XCX has released a list of “marketing ideas” sent to her and they are wild

Charli XCX has shared a list of “marketing ideas” that she was sent “last week”, and some of the suggestions are scandalous.

In a new post shared to her previously empty Instagram grid, that infers a new era is imminent, the ‘Speed Drive’ singer posted a new image of herself captioned: “Things have been boring without me. Swipe for some marketing ideas I was sent last week.”

From “Charli for President” to “Charli Leaks a Sex Tape,” the list is definitely out there.

The list opens with “Charli gets her nipples pierced at Claire’s” followed by six ideas (in some cases with sub-points) of different things Charli could recreate to seemingly achieve a viral moment on the internet.

In the comments people were quick to flag their favourites and offer their services to realise the list into reality. One fan said: “Hey I’m getting married on March 9th if you want to crash my wedding and sing your songs lol.”

Another person commented in response: “Girl your wedding is getting MOBBED. I’m in. Congrats.”

Things seemed to get even more camp over on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate clip shared on the platform, Charli enlisted a few familiar faces to read out the list including Jordan Firstman and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott. Charli co-wrote the Bottoms soundtrack album alongside Leo Birenberg.

Again, fans were quick to comment about the cameo appearance. One fan said: “Charli for president! Rachel Sennott VP.”

If further inspiration was needed, fans added their suggestion to the list. One idea presented was “Charli XCX crashes the Grammys red carpet with a lavender lamborghini.”

Whether any of the ideas will come into fruition remains TBC.

Charli’s new post comes after it was recently announced that she will be honoured with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The announcement comes just a few months after she scored her sixth top 10 single in the UK – and first as a lead artist since 2015 – with ‘Speed Drive’, her acclaimed dance-pop anthem from Barbie, 2023’s most commercially successful film.