Carl Nassib creates rainbow cleats to raise money for LGBTQ+ community

Out NFL player Carl Nassib has created rainbow cleats in partnership with The Trevor Project.

In an effort to raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, Las Vegas Raiders star Carl Nassib has created a unique pair of rainbow cleats.

The inclusive shoes were desgined in partnership with the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats fundraiser.

The annual event gives players the opportunity to raise money for their select non-profit organisation by designing a pair of cleats and auctioning them off.

The one of a kind shoes featured The Trevor Project logo alongside the organisation’s hotline number for suicide prevention.

Nassib’s shoes have been praised by fans and numerous LGBTQ+ activists including Outsports.com co-founder Cyd Zeigler.

In a statement to NBC News, the longtime advocate praised the 28-year-old and his continued partnership with LGBTQ+ organisations.

“I have been, for a couple of years, pointing to the fact that no NFL players ever choose LGBTQ causes and it’s a real source of disappointment,” Zeigler said.

“People talk about the importance of allies and I say all the time, that we can’t wait for allies to show up, that LGBTQ people have to push for our own visibility and our own equality.”

Nassib wasn’t the only NFL player to support the LGBTQ+ community.