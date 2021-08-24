Memberships

The World’s Leading LGBTQ+ Media Company

Culture

Team LGBTQ: Every openly queer athlete competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The number of out LGBTQ+ athletes at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games has more than doubled since the Rio Summer games, and we’re here to celebrate that change.

WORDS BY ZOYA RAZA-SHEIKH

24th August 2021

To date, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be twice as many that competed in the 2016 games — making this year’s Games an incredible step forward for queer athletes and sporting visibility.

Team GB has nine openly LGBTQ+ athletes competing for a medal at this year’s event, including Olympic medalist Emma Wiggs, Lauren Rowels, Robyn Love, and Lucy Shuker. The Team GB women’s wheelchair basketball has four openly LGBTQ+ players too.

The United States and Great Britain are sharing the lead with the name number of open LGBTQ+ athletes who will appear at the 2020 Games. Each team features eight athletes. The US team includes openly LGBTQ+ athletes Monica Sereda, Hailey Danz, Asya Miller, and Terry Hayes.

With the grand sporting event taking centre stage, we’ve taken the time to put together a guide of more than 30 LGBTQ+ athletes who will be starring in the 2020 Paralympic Games. While all the athletes we have included are out, not all of them have opted to publicly label themselves, so we have only included information that feels relevant to each sportsperson’s achievements and LGBTQ+ identity.

As a whole, this list has been curated to highlight and platform the courageous sportspeople joining the Olympics. However, this list is not exclusive and there are likely LGBTQ+ athletes that have chosen not to publicly disclose their identity out of preference, safety, or personal choice. These athletes are equally respected and supported for their achievements.

Below is the full list of the historic number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Australia
Robyn Lambird – Track & Field, 100m

Maria “Maz” Strong – Seated Shot Put

Brazil
Edênia Garcia – Swimming

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edênia Garcia (@edeniagarciaoficial)

Canada
Tara Llanes – Wheelchair Basketball

Cindy Ouelett – Wheelchair Basketball

Kate O’Brien – Cycling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate O’Brien (@emptykate)

Germany
Mareike Miller – Wheelchair Basketball

Great Britain
Emma Wiggs – Canoeing

Lee Pearson – Equestrian

Lauren Rowles – Rowing

Jude Hamer – Wheelchair Basketball

Robyn Love – Wheelchair Basketball

Lucy Robinson – Wheelchair Basketball

Laurie Williams – Wheelchair Basketball

Crystal Lane-Wright – Cycling

Lucy Shuker – Wheelchair Tennis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucy Shuker (@lucy_shuker)

Ireland
Katie Dunlevy – Cycling

Israel
Moran Samuel – Rowing

Netherlands
Bo Kramer – Wheelchair Basketball

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bo Kramer – Topsporter (@bokramer_)

United States
Monica Sereda – Cyclist

Asya Miller – Goalball

Laura Goodkind – Rowing

Monique Matthews – Sitting Volleyball

Hailey Danz – Triathlon

Kaitlyn Eaton – Wheelchair Basketball

Courtney Ryan – Wheelchair Basketball

Terry Hayes – Wheelchair Fencing

Hallie Smith – Rowing

More