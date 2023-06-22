Bros star Luke Macfarlane welcomes baby girl with partner Hig Roberts

Bros star Luke Macfarlane is officially a daddy!

On 21 June, the Brothers and Sisters star announced that he and his longtime partner Hig Roberts welcomed an adorable baby girl.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” he wrote on Instagram.

“On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

The heartwarming post also included an array of videos and photos of the new parents, including one clip of Macfarlane and Roberts exiting the hospital with baby Tess and two snapshots of them holding their bundle of joy.

In response to his adorable post, fans flocked to Macfarlane’s comment section with various congratulatory messages.

One person wrote: “Oh wow what a beautiful moment. Congratulations. The world is going to be a better place as you will raise her to be a great human being. Congratulations”

Another person commented: “Congratulations Dads. Tess is only lucky little girl. You are both about to embark on the best journey ever.”

The two dads also received supportive comments from Macfarlane’s industry peers, including his various Hallmark co-stars.

Alison Sweeney, who starred alongside the Platonic star in A Magical Christmas, wrote: “This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you! Congrats.”

Christmas Land’s Nikki Deloach echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you.”

Lastly, Bros star Billy Eichner celebrated the exciting baby news by leaving a series of red heart emojis in the 43-year-old’s comment section.

Check out Macfarlane’s post sweet baby post here or below.