Brian Anderson is the openly gay pro skater breaking industry barriers

Skate culture is all about community. It’s about taking risks, making life-long friends, and pushing yourself to new limits. Pro skater Brian Anderson knows this skate ethos inside and out. So, it’s no surprise that the cultural icon has firmly left his stamp on the sport. From being named Skater of the Year (1999) by Thrasher magazine to coming out in 2016 and becoming the first out gay pro skateboarder in the sport, Brian Anderson is a symbol of perseverance.

Now, Anderson’s style is still instinctively intertwined with the skate scene, but he’s been branching out into bigger projects. The 45-year-old has launched a zine, art exhibition and, now, collaborated with Nike SB x Polaroid to launch an exclusive pair of Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid. Together, photographer and fellow Nike SB alum Sarah Muerle and Anderson have built a brand and product that embodies the spirit of unapologetic self-expression.

With Muerle and Anderson’s unique Nike SB x Polaroid drop out now, we caught up with the award-winning pro skater to hear more about the message behind the project and how the product line will inspire a new generation of LGBTQ+ skaters.

Hello Brian! How are you? Can you tell us a little bit about how your day has gone so far?

My day is great, thank you! Earlier, I spoke to my friend and co-worker Keith Denley from Nike NYC, he helped with the Polaroid workshop this past Saturday that took place at the Lower East Side skatepark in Manhattan. Paul Roura is a photographer, videographer and one of my best friends—he was on the call also and helped on the shoot.

Staying healthy and in motion is important for my lifestyle so I made my own almond milk with dates, then I made my carrot beet juice with ginger and turmeric then went to the gym for a workout and stretched. This afternoon I ordered sushi rolls, miso soup and green tea then called some people I work with to organise an upcoming two-week skate filming trip in Barcelona. I ended the day with an Epsom salt bath, some more stretching then some drawing, poetry writing and finally called my husband to say goodnight.

Polaroid is launching its much talked about collaboration with Nike for the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid sneakers. How did you get involved with this project?

I got involved after my Nike SB team manager Ryan Bobier contacted me and asked me if I would be interested in short notice to go to Barcelona. I heard Sarah Muerle was also going to be a part of the project and love every chance we get to shoot and skate together.

I have been with Nike SB for 20 years now, they know I have always carried a sketchbook and a camera with me on tour and in everyday life. I’ve always saved photographs, pub coasters and little memories of the road for creative endeavours. Polaroid has always been a unique and instant medium, especially on the road which I can bring home and create zines and cards to send to friends and family so, naturally, I jumped at the chance to be part of the project.

You have spoken openly about being the first out gay skater in the skate scene. What was it about the shared message of this collaboration that attracted you to its project?

I would say my interest and love towards learning more about photography and sharing that with new people is what attracted me to the collaboration. It’s such a joy to see folks experience artforms especially when they may have never encountered a medium like a Polaroid image. I guess the rainbow reminds people like myself of the queer flag and that sparks a conversation that hopefully leads to more understanding and acceptance in society.

Polaroid and NikeSB are working together to highlight underrepresented communities. How do you think a trainer drop project (like this) can unite different people?

I guess even though not everyone can afford to purchase a pair, with this trainer it’s a conversation piece on its own so even in passing it evokes influence and motivation to inspire people to make their own creative art. Hopefully, through the arts, people remember to give back.

The new Dunks will feature Polaroid’s iconic rainbow logo within the Nike Swoosh. If at all, what does the design and style of these trainers mean to you?

Again for me, it can be a reminder of the gay/queer flag colors and will inspire people to research the history of the rainbow flag. The colorful swooshes are brilliant in my opinion. The sort-of gel overlay of yellow over the red and blue creates slivers of orange and green. Art class 101!