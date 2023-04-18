Boygenius, Arlo Parks, and Ethel Cain to perform at All Things Go Music Festival 2023

MUNA, Fletcher, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Beabadoobee are also scheduled to perform at the Washington, DC music festival.

All Things Go Music Festival is returning with a brilliant women-led festival bill to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on September 30 and October 1.

The two-day festival’s headliner lineup includes Boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The festival’s event will also feature LGBTQ+ artists Tegan and Sara, Beabadoobee, Fletcher, Ella Jane, Arlo Parks, MUNA, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Ethel Cain.

A full list of talent set to play at All Things Go Music Festival can be found below.