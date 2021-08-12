Meet Me @ The Altar are rewriting the pop punk rulebook

After crossing paths online, Meet Me @ The Altar are the determined three-piece ready to take over the alternative scene. The visionary band, now signed to Fueled By Ramen, met on the internet in 2015 and have since become pioneers in reclaiming what pop-punk stands for. Ada Juarez, 22, who’s a native to New Jersey, recalls how it all fell together. “Téa came across one of my drum covers on YouTube. She contacted me and asked to be friends and immediately decided to just start a band after a couple of days,” the drummer recalls. After hosting auditions through YouTube, it wasn’t long until the band’s vocalist Edith Johnson was recruited to join the crew. With Edith hailing from Atlanta and Téa from Florida, Meet Me @ The Altar was undoubtedly an all-American firestarter band. “I tried out and ended up joining so the internet brought us together, which is crazy!” Edith exclaims, laughing.

The trio, packed together on a couch over Zoom, are unquestionably close. As GAY TIMES gets to know them better, it’s hard to miss their buoyant energy and seamless riffing off of each other’s ideas and thoughts. Even with their unconventional start-up, Téa admits the band remained self-assured of their adaptive methods: “It definitely felt like we’re doing something a lot bigger than we originally thought,” she confirms. “We started something new that a lot of other people weren’t doing and we were used to that type of normal.” And this is exactly the strong-willed ethos that props up Meet Me @ The Altar. The band are ready to see a reformation when it comes to the gutsy fast-paced pop-punk genre.

After grounding their sound in the peak 2000s radio and alt icons Pink, Avril Lavigne, and pre-pop Demi Lovato, the band began to etch out their identity as a “melting pot” of genres. In fact, the band playfully tac together key terms to summarise their sound: “Nostalgic Disneycore,” Téa calls out to which Edith and Ada laugh and agree. While throwing around buzzwords strike a humourous chord, for lead singer Edith, there’s more to the music than punchy rhythm and catchy lines. “We love positive songs as a pop-punk band because it’s not done very often. We are really tired of sobby whiteboy pop-punk where they’re just complaining about whatever,” she explains. “We are a really positive band, we want to carry that on. So, it’s about being down but knowing that things can get better in the future, and keeping your head up.”

Leading back to finding inspiration from Aretha Franklin to One Direction (“One of the songs on the EP is actually inspired by Kesha!,” Téa chimes in), the band realised their biggest creative hook was channelling a feeling of pop-punk nostalgia. “We’re very throwback sounding, but also sound super new and that’s what we like about it so much,” Edith reflects. Guitarist Téa nods, agreeing, describing how Meet Me @ The Altar wanted to shift the gear of typical alternative music. “It’s definitely time to introduce new topics into the genre and change up a little bit. People keep writing the same song over and over but they’re just by different bands,” she explains. For Meet Me @ The Altar, the 20-year-old wants to “add perspective” to the scene: “It’s not all just sad. Pop-punk doesn’t have to be that.” For Edith, however, the inspiration of nostalgia stemmed from lockdown; a feeling she says the band tried to capture in their new single Brighter Days. “When we were in lockdown, everyone had nostalgia for life pre-lockdown. People wanted to feel a familiarity with their lives and it would be awesome for people to feel that way because of our music.”