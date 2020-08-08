Bohemian Rhapsody writer is writing a Whitney Houston biopic

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is expected to hit screens in 2022.

Back in April, it was announced that a Whitney Houston biopic was on its way, and now Deadline reports that Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won the bidding rights to distribute the film, and that they’re planning to release it around Thanksgiving in 2022.

The film will be written by Anthony McCarten, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter who penned the critically-acclaimed Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He also wrote the Oscar-nominated Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory of Everything.

McCarten is also producing the film, alongside Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law. Stella Meghie, who’s directed films like Jean of the Joneses and The Photograph will be directing, and Clive Davis, Whitney’s mentor, is also linked to the film.

Despite her tragic death in 2012, Whitney remains one of the biggest-selling female artists of all time, and through her career amassed an impressive 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, and six Grammy Awards.

Producers of the film said that their telling of Whitney’s life will be a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

“While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

The film will also focus on Whitney’s tragic end, and the legacy that she has.