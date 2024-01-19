Big Boys: Izuka Hoyle on Corinne’s “nonchalant” bisexual journey

There’s an undeniable chemistry between the cast. Can you take me back to the first read? Was the bond always there? How did you develop that connection?

It’s so funny, even as you say it I could feel my cheek bones engaging.

Your face just lit up.

I love them so much. We’re obsessed with each other. Most of the main cast had been attached to Big Boys for a lot longer than I had, they had shot the pilot maybe four years ago and Corinne wasn’t a character that existed then. The chemistry read with Jon was the moment that I found Corinne. I had never had a chemistry read with someone where I’d gone, ‘Oh this is chemistry.’ A lot of the time in chemistry reads, people will fake it because they want the job. When I met Jack I was like, ‘Oh you’re a funny bitch, we are going to have a giggle!’ and obviously we’ve become too close. When we started shooting, Camille Cudori (Peggy) was immediately like a second mother. We chatted away about the moons and the stars and what we had for dinner. We are very lucky to make good work with good friends and we are very present about that, because who knows when that will happen again?

It sounds wonderful. Chosen family is often a shared queer bond. How do you feel Big Boys/your character explores the idea of this in the new season?

Corinne has become a classic example of you never know what is going on with somebody, and don’t make assumptions, and that proves true with the way in which she comes out. We all come from different places and, within the queer community, chosen family proves to be such an important way of healing through life, feeling seen and being supported. Sometimes, blood family can’t offer that. I am someone whose platonic relationships have been paramount in my life, and I wouldn’t be the woman that I am and be in the place that I am without them. If 14-year-old Zuks had a show like Big Boys, that gave weight and a moment to shine a light on chosen family, I would have fallen off the couch and burst into tears and simultaneously laughed. It isn’t explored enough. When we explore relationships in film, we tend to focus on romantic monogamous relationships. Actually, the ones that save and make us are platonic friendships and chosen families. They are the people we choose to spend our lives with, to grow with, to learn with. It’s paramount that we have that representation.

I echo the sentiment of the importance of chosen family. You’re no stranger to working with material that is nuanced and tackles themes of sexual identity, mental health, addiction and inappropriate behaviours in the workplace, from Boiling Point to Big Boys. What draws you to work on this kind of material?

It is interesting to delve into. I always try to find things that feel real and will challenge me. I want to tell stories that are going to help more of the minority sitting at home. I want addicts to feel seen, people who have experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence, or any of the demographics that Big Boys falls into. These are things that, statistically, so many of the British public will endure. So when people are sitting at home watching their screens, I want to be a part of work that is transcending and represents an honest and realistic British society. That is what shows like Boiling Point and Big Boys do. They are definitely a slice of the life I’ve lived and the people I’ve seen and interacted with, and to be able to get given the responsibility to portray that is an honour.

At the Big Boys premiere, you told GAY TIMES that you’re a crystal collector and “very witchy”. Have you always been a spiritual person?

I have! My room is not the cleanest, so I can’t give you a tour but I currently have 27 plants in my room. I’m from Scotland and I love hiking, swimming in the sea and being in the mud. In London, you don’t necessarily have access to a lot of that wildlife often, so I like to have as much wildlife in this room as possible. I wouldn’t call myself a ‘spiritual mother’. I would call Camille Coduri the mother of all spirits! She’s a grand high witch, but I’m definitely very spiritual and crystals and plants have always been something that spoke to me. If there is any god, it is the universe and mother earth. When I connect with people, women and witches, it is always an energy that you cannot deny. The older I get the more I feel it is real because I’m tingling. I love anything earthy, real and grounded. I love human beings at their most raw. It reminds you that we are all just little earthlings and we are all just existing and having our own experiences.

I’m impressed – all of my plants last five weeks, not five years.

I know – I couldn’t believe it babe. I sometimes look and think, ‘You’re still with us pal!’ I never thought I would get so much validation and happiness in seeing a plant grow and thrive. This Devil’s Ivy that wraps around my room is over 20 feet long.

Lastly, Big Boys has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a loving loyal fanbase. What has it meant to you to be involved in a show that has received such a positive response from viewers?

It’s a dream. It’s like it’s too good to be true, but it’s not, it’s reality. It is amazing having the ratings that we do and the critical acclaim that has happened. The most validating thing about it is that the fans are so happy and feel seen. There are so many people that fall within the demographics of Big Boys that feel seen, supported and healed, or that they can heal. When you meet these people, hear what they are saying, look them in the eye and see how much it means to them, there’s nothing that can top that – it’s an honour.

Big Boys is available to stream in the UK on Channel 4, Sky Go.