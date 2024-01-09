Big Boys: Jack Rooke and Jon Pointing on season 2, a decade of friendship and ‘big gay awakenings’

From the ice bucket challenge to the importance of chosen families, the second season of Big Boys has it covered. “It’s what you want from a second series,” star Jon Pointing tells GAY TIMES. “It’s got more of the same, all the characters and their storylines have been expanded and the gaps get filled in.” The acclaimed Channel 4 comedy is set to return 14 January, with creator Jack Rooke once again teaming up with Dylan Llewellyn and Pointing, his long-term friend, as unlikely gay-straight uni duo Jack and Danny.

The triumph of Rooke’s witty, millennial coming-of-age comedy is the nuanced exploration of sexuality, mental health and being a young working class man interwoven into a storyline about friendship, rather than the entire plot hooked on identity. “I don’t solely think of Big Boys as a gay comedy, but I think it is much bigger and much broader. But I also know that a lot of its roots and a lot of its support base is within my own community, so I am really chuffed for that,” Rooke explains.

Rooke, the writer, comic and IRL protagonist of Big Boys, raised his profile via memorable skits about the navigation of his life as a queer person, from Dawn of a New Gay to Happy Man. He finessed his ability to enmesh the heartwrenching with the heartwarming, as well as “how to layer jokes with true life stories”, during three years of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe festival: “My life has been having the incredibly painful next to the incredibly funny.”

The new season of Big Boys has a secondary function of being an ode to 2014. The “last good year for Britain, it was after the 2012 Olympics where we felt like we were the belle of the ball. It was just before Brexit before everything got a bit sour and divisive,” Rooke reflects. Same-sex marriage took place for the first time. “It got me going to more weddings than ever before, bloody annoyed about it,” he laughs.

Big Boys has been part of the new gen wave of programming that explores queerness in an educational setting (think Heartstopper, Sex Education and Saltburn). However, Rooke is quick to pick up on how “TV commissioners have been really wimpy” in producing projects that, for the most part, cast “very attractive, very cute and very Instagrammable [leads]”: “And that’s great but it still isn’t reflective or real as it could be. […] Big Boys is repairing a lot of lost representation over the last few years, but I still think there’s a long way to go”.

Here, Rooke and Pointing discuss the “role reversal” in character dynamics in season two, why Danny is the “most important character I might ever write,” and, after a decade of friendship, Rooke ponders: “10 years and he’s still never snogged me.”

What can you tell us about the new season of Big Boys and the trajectory of Jack and Danny’s characters?

Jack: It is a step up really. We were just chatting and it feels like maybe a slight role reversal at times, where in season one Danny was really looking after Jack and very protective of Jack and now it feels like Jack is looking out for Danny and trying to make sure he is okay and stays on a strong path, looking after himself. It is just the two of them really supporting each other.

Jon: It’s what you want from a second series. It’s got more of the same, all the characters and their storylines have been expanded and a lot of things that were alluded to in the first series, those gaps get filled in. More context for everyone.

Jack: More context. The episodes begin with Danny flashbacks rather than Jack flashbacks. You get a broader sense of Danny’s home life and what contributed to his mental health, where we meet him and the state he is in. It broadens out yours, Corinee’s [Izuka Hoyle], Yemi’s [Olisa Odele] and Cousin Shannon’s [Harriet Webb] stories and you get more depth into that cast.

This season is set in 2014. What were the most fun cultural moments to revisit from that time period?

Jack: Well, GAY TIMES, we got the first gay marriage in 2014! It got me going to more weddings than ever before… Bloody annoyed about it. [Laughs.]

Jon: 2014 was a huge year.

Jack: It was the last good year for Britain, it was after the 2012 Olympics where we felt like we were the belle of the ball. It was just before Brexit, before everything got a bit sour and divisive.

Jon: We both did our first Edinburgh’s [Fringe Festival].

Jack: We both did our first Edinburgh’s, yes we did. I think I met you in 2014, that was when I was doing that comedy poetry night.

Jon: At Scotty’s night?

Jack: Oh my gosh, it’s probably 10 years of our friendship in two months? Wow, 10 years!