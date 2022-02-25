Becky Hill releases new single Run with Galantis

Becky Hill is back with new music and the BRITs Award winner has teamed up with Swedish EDM group Galantis.

The new song sees the Afterglow singer team up with MNEK and co-producers Galantis.

Speaking on the single, Hill shared her excitement about the track: “I’m so excited to release Run with Galantis. I wrote it with my best friend MNEK who I’ve been writing with for 10 years and the magic I felt when we first wrote my single Losing back in 2012, I still feel to this day when writing with him.

“I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years & Years. I’m very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them. This next phase of my artistry is an extension of me fully coming out as a popstar, but this time with a BRIT Award in hand!”.

The single’s accompanying music video is directed by Michael Holyk and was shot in Cape Town, South

Africa.

“FINALLY RUN IS OUT NOW! so excited for you all to hear this,” the artist posted on Twitter.

You can watch the music video here or below.