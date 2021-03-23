Fans of the Netflix teen comedy series can finally celebrate as Atypical is back on track for a brand new season.

Atypical holds a unique and dedicated following. Exploring stories of autism, coming-of-age struggles, and navigating sexuality, this Netflix show has built a very dedicated fan base.

After rumours surfaced of the series being axed following season three, Netflix put viewers at ease with the release of a mini-trailer in February 2020.

As the pandemic struck, filming across the industry came to a halt and many of our favourite shows were put on indefinite halt or even cancelled. Yes, we’re still unhappy about Glow.

Now, as working restrictions ease, Netflix has upped the ante and Atypical has started filming.

While very little is known about the new episodes, we are definitely granted a reunion between Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Izzie (Fivel Stewart).

Fivel shared an Instagram post with herself and Bridgette on a beach together – which is a big hint that Atypical is has started production again.

Fans were told production was due to start in January 2021 and it is expected to take place from January 13th through March 24th, 2021, according to What’s On Netflix.

While Netflix has given no exact date of when the final chapter of the critically-acclaimed drama will land, we do know it will consist of 10 episodes.

The streaming site has also updated the Atypical page to “final episodes coming in 2021” so we are remaining hopeful.

As filming and production are taking place now, we’re expecting to see the final season be released in the latter part of this year.