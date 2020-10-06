Netflix cancels GLOW after three seasons due to COVID

GLOW has been cancelled by Netflix, despite being renewed for a fourth and final season.

The 80s comedy-drama has become the latest production on the streaming service to receive an abrupt cancellation after The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Deadline: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

GLOW was reportedly three weeks into filming the fourth season when production came to halt amid concerns over the COVID outbreak.

Flahive and Mensch added: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW.

“We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now.

“But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

They ended their statement by urging fans to vote.

GLOW revolved around a fictionalisation of characters from the syndicated women’s wrestling circuit from the 80s, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The show was commended for exploring topics such as sexuality, feminism and racism.

It starred Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Kate Nash, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn and Ellen Wong.

Deep breath for more star power: Marianna Palka, Geena Davis, Sunita Mani, Elizabeth Perkins, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson and Chris Lowell.

All three seasons of GLOW are available to stream on Netflix.