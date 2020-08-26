Netflix cancels LGBTQ+ favourites The Society and I Am Not Okay With This

Blame COVID.

Netflix has cancelled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This due to “complications” created by the coronavirus.

The Society was initially renewed for a second run on the streaming service last year following highly positive reviews and a devoted fanbase. The mystery series follows a group of teens who create their own community after the adults vanish from the town without a trace.

There was no official renewal for I Am Not Okay With This, but according to Deadline, the coming-of-drama was “quietly picked up for a second season” and it was fully expected to resume production as “scripts were written”.

The series received universal critical acclaim for the subversive supernatural elements and lead performance of Sharp Objects star Sophia Lillis, who played an awkward teenager struggling to come to terms with her sexuality and newfound superpowers.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix told Deadline.

“We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”