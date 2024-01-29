All of Us Strangers: Paul Mescal says he ‘fell in love’ with Andrew Scott

Paul Mescal has shared how he ‘fell in love’ with Andrew Scott on the set of All of Us Strangers.

Although the pair “were friends” prior to shooting, the two became “very close” because of “the emotional intimacy that the two characters share,” the Irish actor recalled in an interview with British Vogue.

“That was just the perfect climate to fall in love with Andrew as a human being. It’s a very easy thing to do.”

It is not just his love for Scott that Mescal has taken away from the project, he “loved” the character of Harry from the first time creator Andrew Haigh presented the role to him.

“I felt a great deal of sympathy for him, but also I liked that he’s so front-footed.”

He continued to analyse the depth of character: “Innate in Harry’s chemical make-up is that he’s using this kind of forward pressure to hide what’s going on beneath the surface, which is always a sad balance for somebody to be dealing with.”

One specific line of dialogue from the film had an emotional impact on Mescal, with the actor previously ‘tearing’ up at a Q&A screening in LA. Towards the end of the film, Harry asks: “How come no one found me?”

Mescal told the publication: “He’s definitely fighting his own demons, but to see him that vulnerable always gets me.

“I think he’s such a beautiful boy, and has been deserted by people that he loves on the basis of them not being able to navigate his sexuality, which is such an insane thing to comprehend now. That bit gets me pretty consistently.”

All of Us Strangers follows Adam (Scott), a screenwriter who is pulled back into his childhood home “where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago”.

At the same time, Adam falls in love with his “mysterious” neighbour Harry.

Also starring Claire Foy and Jamie Bell as Adam’s parents, the film has received universal critical acclaim – it currently holds a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition, All of Us Strangers received six BAFTA nominations including Outstanding British Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor and Casting. This is Haigh’s first nomination as a director. The fantasy-drama also scored Golden Globes nominations that unfortunately failed to convert into wins.

All of Us Strangers is currently in cinemas.

