Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Harry Styles and his Vogue cover shoot during Q&A

Come thru Queen AOC!

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showcased her full support for Harry Styles and his Vogue cover during a Q&A session.

The U.S. politician revealed her thoughts via her Instagram story, stating: “It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully – the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too.”

She continued: “Some people are mad at it (because) some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people, it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point.”

This past week Harry Styles has been both praised and ridiculed for his recent Vogue cover shoot.

The British singer-songwriter made history as the first-ever male to cover the US fashion publication, where he wore a ruffled floor-length Gucci dress and a sleek tuxedo jacket.

The gender-fluid shoot sparked a debate concerning “masculinity” with right-wing naysayers like Candice Owens, Ben Shapiro, and Donald Trump Jr. throwing jabs at the Adore You singer.

Owens, who thinks the Black Lives Matter movement is a “terrorist” organisation, wrote on Twitter: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.

“In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back, manly men.”