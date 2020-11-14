Harry Styles breaks down fashion barriers on the new cover of US Vogue

He’s looking absolutely golden!

Harry Styles has added another milestone to his career by becoming the first male in 127 years to pose for the cover of US Vogue.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell captures the Cherry singer in a lace Gucci dress and a classicly sleek tuxedo jacket.

Styles is no stranger to breaking gender norms. Since pursuing his solo career, the 26-year-old has experimented with an array of styles, and makeup looks that have received praise from fashion critics and fans alike.

Speaking with Vogue Styles opens up about his fashion choices, stating: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away.”

He continued: “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

Styles also discusses his transformation from One Direction group member to solo artist.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” he says.

“But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in…”