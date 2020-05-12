RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is exceeding fans’ expectations

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is truly the show we need right now.”
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a hit, OFFICIALLY.
The latest spin-off in the franchise follows 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $30,000 doollahz, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.
The celebs are aided by legendary former contestants such as: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
Before the celebrity spin-off sashayed onto our screens, fans were… hesitant, to say the least. With season 12 currently airing and All Stars 5 premiering in June, fans were convinced that three seasons within half a year would be ‘overkill’.
Although the first episode divided social media due to the ‘lack’ of A-List talent involved, the series has been a massive success with viewers. It’s even been hailed as one of the best seasons of Drag Race in HERstory.
“RuPauls Secret Celebrity Drag Race is truly the show we need right now. It’s absolute joy, learning, discovery and emotion and I’m here for every wonderful second of it,” tweeted one fan and yas, we have to agree.
Another fan opined: “Is it just me or is RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’s episode 3 way better than any other episodes of the original show? There wasn’t a tucking dull moment watching that roast. One of my best hours ever.”
Check out the best reactions below.
While it’s been totally gaggy to see our favourite contestants sashay back into the werkroom, fans have especially been living for the celebrity contestants and their willingness in embracing their inner charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.
Sadly, there’s only one more episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
It airs this Friday on VH1 and will premiere the following morning in the UK on Netflix.
Who do you want to see sashay into the werkroom this week? And do you want a second season? C’mon hunties, spill the T.
Related: Here are the 10 queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.
Comments