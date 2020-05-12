RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is exceeding fans’ expectations

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is truly the show we need right now.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a hit, OFFICIALLY.

The latest spin-off in the franchise follows 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $30,000 doollahz, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

The celebs are aided by legendary former contestants such as: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Before the celebrity spin-off sashayed onto our screens, fans were… hesitant, to say the least. With season 12 currently airing and All Stars 5 premiering in June, fans were convinced that three seasons within half a year would be ‘overkill’.

Although the first episode divided social media due to the ‘lack’ of A-List talent involved, the series has been a massive success with viewers. It’s even been hailed as one of the best seasons of Drag Race in HERstory.

“RuPauls Secret Celebrity Drag Race is truly the show we need right now. It’s absolute joy, learning, discovery and emotion and I’m here for every wonderful second of it,” tweeted one fan and yas, we have to agree.

Another fan opined: “Is it just me or is RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’s episode 3 way better than any other episodes of the original show? There wasn’t a tucking dull moment watching that roast. One of my best hours ever.”

Check out the best reactions below.

How was the celebrity drag race roast better than any of the actual show roasts pic.twitter.com/EcAstSLfJI — v*ro (@wolvesovsiberia) May 9, 2020

I’m sorry but this is the second week Celebrity Drag Race has given us quality television. — Lil Floppiana. (@MikelleStreet) May 9, 2020

Totally gagged with this week’s Celebrity Drag Race! Best roast EVER!!! Screamed when @thealexnewell sauntered into the werk room, and was so happy to see @NinaWest!!! I CAN’T WITH THESE QUEENS!!! #CelebDragRace @RuPaulsDragRace — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) May 9, 2020

The fact that Celebrity Drag Race is actually good… pic.twitter.com/GNi6O9z6n5 — Josh (@joshgetsit) May 9, 2020

RuPauls Secret Celebrity Drag Race is truly the show we need right now. It’s absolute joy, learning, discovery and emotion and I’m here for every wonderful second of it. — Simon Chong (@chongster62) May 9, 2020

this is honestly so much better than i thought it would be. this episode is truly the best thus far. — XY (@XavierXY) May 9, 2020

Seeing cishet white men fully embrace and immerse themselves in drag culture in RuPaul's celebrity drag race makes me want to believe in dudes ever so slightly again — t (@tushpopcurlytop) May 12, 2020

Omg this recent episode of Celebrity Drag race was so amazing that roast had me dead 💅☠️ Can we get more roast please? #celebritydragrace pic.twitter.com/lJ4Ca4gCGG — Zach Bishop🏳️‍🌈✨ (@Yasskween92) May 10, 2020

Can we talk about how good Celebrity Drag Race was this week?! pic.twitter.com/0HcQVi8jjJ — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) May 10, 2020

Celebrity drag race still good this week we like you Ru we like you pic.twitter.com/KWRfrVF6sv — WOOWA (JUNIOR’S HOUSE MIX) (@colorfulminks) May 9, 2020

Celebrity Drag Race is actually kinda fun?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jCMu4v9YUU — Timo 🏳️‍🌈☁️✨💕 (@dwtxsweetener) May 10, 2020

Did not expect to be hit with a train of emotions from @RuPaulsDragRace and Celebrity Drag Race but here we are 😎 — Hannah Smith (@smithhannah417) May 9, 2020

That celebrity drag race was well good, and one of the best episodes of drag race in ages. Sign them up for season 13 pls — Al Al Alex (@AlexMyerscough) May 12, 2020

If you haven’t already go and watch the most recent episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race!! Honestly one of the best episodes of drag race I’ve ever watched!! So so funny 😂😂 — Calum James (@calumjj6) May 12, 2020

Can we please have some more celebrity Drag Race? The roast episode was probably one of the best pieces of RPDR TV I’ve ever seen — SKYLXRK’s at least a C+! (@skylxrksays) May 9, 2020

This is the best episode of Celebrity drag race so far, and to be honest, they’ve all been 🔥🔥🔥! From a fellow Canadian and Schitt’s Creek lover, knock em dead! — June Rossaert 🏳️‍🌈 (@JuneRossaert) May 9, 2020

Celebrity Drag Race –



1. Definitely the best episode of all so far.

2. @mattiseman owned that as Betty Bordeaux.

3. @NinaWest is amazing as always and being paired with @DustinWMilligan well I want to be a part of that 😍 — Zac 🇺🇸🐺 in 🇮🇪 (@werewolfzac78) May 9, 2020

STOP EVERYTHING YOU’RE DOING RIGHT NOW AND WATCH @RuPaul ‘s Celebrity Drag Race Episode 3 ‼️ That’s 👏🏻 how 👏🏻 you 👏🏻 do 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 Ugggh, I can’t! Best one yet‼️@NinaWest@thatonequeen@KimChi_Chic

🌈 — Dada Bondoc (@neidance) May 9, 2020

After a weekend of tabletop RPG sessions played over Discord, finally got caught up with this week's Celebrity's Drag Race episode. Definitely the best roast we've ever seen on the show. The result totally made sense. pic.twitter.com/I4TArj9FMr — 🏳️‍🌈 Rocky Sunico 🏳️‍🌈 (@rgsunico) May 10, 2020

Is it just me or Secret Celebrity Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Episode 3’s way better than any other episodes of the original show? There wasn’t a tucking dull moment watching that roast. Also, the participating celebs were just so dedicated and passionate. One of my best hours ever. — Ish Polvorosa (@ishpolvorosa) May 10, 2020

While it’s been totally gaggy to see our favourite contestants sashay back into the werkroom, fans have especially been living for the celebrity contestants and their willingness in embracing their inner charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

I am now a huge Dustin Milligan fan !! He was awesome on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race !!

You did that !! Awesome job !! — John Delegro (@john_delegro) May 9, 2020

Dustin is on celebrity drag race tonight. Love that for me. pic.twitter.com/gIA9ZG73DX — kianna (@kendalIsroy) May 9, 2020

Watching Friday’s Celebrity Drag Race and ALEX NEWELL?? DUSTIN MILLIGAN??? Oh and I guess Matt Iseman too he seems pretty cool so far I guess lolol — Emilo Blunt (@EmilioEmm) May 10, 2020

Alex Newell, Dustin Milligan, and Matt Iseman as the celebs on Secret Celebrity Drag Race is the collision of so many of my TV show/music preferences in one program, and it’s making me so happy! — Brian Adams (@badams725) May 9, 2020

Okay, it is Celebrity Drag Race …. OFFICIALLY!



Vanessa Williams, Tami Roman, and Loni Love!#CelebDragRace#DragRace pic.twitter.com/mpKRnxdbTO — 140 Reviews (@hundred40review) May 2, 2020

Vanessa Williams singlehandedly resurrecting Celebrity Drag Race pic.twitter.com/b3tG6czG0I — José Alonso Muñoz (@munozjose) May 2, 2020

Loni Love, Tami Roman, and Vanessa Williams? Ok, Celebrity Drag Race you're making some points.



These are the celebrities I was looking for! I’m so happy to see them! #CelebDragRace — Carol Baskin-Robbins (@itsmrlouis) May 2, 2020

gonna need an essay ASAP on the comedy moment that was Jermaine Fowler on Celebrity Drag Race tonight — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) April 25, 2020

I am WILDLY in love with Jermaine Fowler after Celebrity Drag Race. Just the most beautiful of us all — Sophie Weeks (@SophW33ks) May 7, 2020

Thank you to Rupaul’s Drag & Celebrity Drag Race for keeping me highly entertained during whatever this is!! Jermaine Fowler & Loni Love tugged at the heartstrings in the celeb episodes… — Nick Flanagan, Weakly (@nickflanweakly) May 7, 2020

Sadly, there’s only one more episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

It airs this Friday on VH1 and will premiere the following morning in the UK on Netflix.

Who do you want to see sashay into the werkroom this week? And do you want a second season? C’mon hunties, spill the T.

Related: Here are the 10 queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.