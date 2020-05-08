Here are the 10 queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is FINALLY here!

Next month, 10 of the most legendary former competitors will ruturn to the competition for the second – and in some cases, third – time to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and that cash prize of $100,000.

The queens were officially ruvealed today on the franchise’s YouTube channel with a sneak-peek at the upcoming premiere, showing each sickening contestant as they sashay back into the werkroom – catchphrase in hand, of course.

While our inner saboteur is telling us that the amount of Drag Race on our screens right now is overkill, what with season 12 and the celebrity edition currently airing, we’re choosing to ignore it because this cast? A mothertucking gag.

See for yourselves…

Ongina (Season 1)

Original Placement: 5th

Challenges Won: 2

It’s about time! Ongina competed on the first ever season of Drag Race and became the original robbed queen when she was unjustly eliminated in the fifth episode by Bebe Zahara Benet (we say ‘unjustly’ because she shouldn’t have even been bottom two). During her time on the series, Ongina won two main challenges, more than Nina Flowers and Rebecca Glasscock – both of whom reached the finale – and made a massive impact on audiences and created a much-needed discussion when she bravely came out as HIV-positive. Also, in the episodes (other than her elimination) where she didn’t win, she was high. Manila Luzon in All Stars 4 teas eh? Could she become the second season one queen to snatch the crown? If anyone from that season can, it’s Ongina.

Jujubee (Season 2 and All Stars 1)

Original Placement: 3rd (Season 2), 3rd/4th (All Stars 1)

Challenges Won: 0

Although the season two alum hasn’t competed on Drag Race since 2012, she’s remained one of the most beloved queens in the show’s herstory. During her run on both seasons, Jujubee never won a single main challenge – meaning she’s the only queen to make the final (twice) without scoring a win – however, she completely embodied every acronym in C.U.N.T, especially charisma and nerve (take her reading challenge for example). She also holds the record for most lip sync wins with five, meaning she’s the most successful lip sync assassin the show has ever seen. We can’t wait to see Juju lip sync for her legacy…

Mariah (Season 3)

Original Placement: 9th

Challenges Won: 0

Ever since her appearance on the show’s third season back in 2011, Mariah has become a fan-favourite amongst the Drag Race community. Granted, she doesn’t have a fanbase as rabid as former competitors like Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bianca Del Rio or Bob the Drag Queen, but due to her dry, deadpan sense of humour and goddess-esque demeanour, she’s kept busy with several World of Wonder and VH1 productions – and was even asked back for several Drag Race episodes as a guest star. She’s stun, she’s funny, and she’s been a prominent fixture in the drag scene for years – she could be a real contender for the crown.

India Ferrah (Season 3)

Original Placement: 10th

Challenges Won: 0

The most obscure and shocking entry on this list, India Ferrah memorably competed on the show’s third season and found herself in the middle of one the show’s most controversial scenes with Mimi Imfurst. As the two competitors battled it out to Don’t Leave Me This Way, Mimi thought it was a smart idea to throw India over her head – and like Manila Luzon said, “you can’t be lifting up drag queens!” India was ultimately eliminated in tenth place and hasn’t been in the Drag Race spotlight since. Would she slay?

Alexis Mateo (Season 3 and All Stars 1)

Original Placement: 3rd (Season 3), 5th/6th (All Stars 1)

Challenges Won: 3

The pageant queen made her debut on the show’s third season, won three challenges and cemented her status as one of the show’s supreme lip sync assassins when she booted Stacy Layne Matthews, Shangela and Yara Sofia out of the competition. This is a queen who scored the same amount of wins as MANILA LUZON and RAJA and beat SHANGELA in a lip sync. Think about that. Alexis sashayed into the werkroom once again for All Stars 1 and partnered with her season three sister Yara, but didn’t live up to expectations due to the nature of the format. Like Manila and Latrice – and to a lesser extent, Jujubee – she deserves her ru-demption arc. “BAM!”

Derrick Barry (Season 8)

Original placement: 5th

Challenges won: 1

Nobody was killed at Stonewall – can you believe? Derrick Barry, who first appeared on the show’s eighth season, is finally returning to the franchise to debunk this false rumour. So many people would be educated in the process! Jokes aside, we can’t wait to see the world’s number one Britney Spears impersonator return because, out of all queens on this list, her drag has elevated the most. On her season, Derrick struggled with breaking out of the Godney box, but now it feels like Derrick has officially arrived. She’s a great lip syncer, provided sickening runways, and is extremely quotable – she deserves to showcase her growth.

Shea Coulee (Season 9)

Original placement: 3rd/4th

Challenges won: 4

Sasha Velour is a fantastic winner and a wonderful representative of the Drag Race franchise, but if the season nine finale was like any other preceding season, Shea Coulee would’ve walked home with the crown, fact. The Chicago-based performer mothertucking slayed every single challenge (bar the makeover) and historically became the second queen to win four main challenges in a regular season of Drag Race, after Sharon Needles (two more than Sasha). Out of all ten queens on this list, we think they’re the most likely to sashay away with 100,000 doollahz – but would they be shafted like Shangela and Manila?

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

Out of every queen on this list, Blair St. Clair has had one of the most successful careers post-Drag Race. Fun fact: her debut album, Call My Life, received universal acclaim and became one of the only albums by a Drag Race alumni to top a Billboard chart. It also included several gag-worthy dance-pop anthems such as the title track, Now or Never and Irresistible, all of which received extravagant videos that looked like they were taken straight from Britney’s videography. She’s got the full pop package honey! The Blair we saw on the tenth season was very 40s glam, but now she’s entered phase two of her career – and she isn’t taking any prisoners.

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

Original Placement: 10th, 1st (Holi-Slay Spectacular)

Challenges Won: 1

We’re still not over Mayhem Miller’s elimination, honestly. A prominent figure in the West Hollywood drag scene, the Californian queen sashayed into the Drag Race werkoom last year with a revered reputation in the community. Despite winning the first challenge, Mayhem was unfairly eliminated in 10th place. Yes, Monét performed better in the lip sync, but Mayhem shouldn’t have been bottom two in the first place (Ongina teas). FACTS ARE FACTS AMERICA. She made her comeback later that year on the show’s Christmas special, Holi-Slay Spectacular, and pretty much shat all over the competition. We have high hopes for Miss Mayhem…

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Original placement: 5th

Challenges won: 1

Like fellow fan-favourite contestant and fifth place eliminated queen, Katya, Miz Cracker didn’t reach her full potential during her season. Despite getting off to a strong start, Cracker found herself in the middle of the pack until her first (deserved) challenge win during the makeover episode. The following week, however, she was eliminated by fellow competitor and lip sync assassin Kameron Michaels, which was met with uproar from the fandom. It’s time for Cracker to get her ru-demption.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 airs 5 June on Showtime – watch the queens sashay into the werkroom below.