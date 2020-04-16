Joe Exotic’s husband teases “mind-blowing” new show for the Tiger King star

Tiger King the sequel?

Dillon Passage says his controversial husband Joe Exotic is in talks for a brand new show.

The gun-toting, gay redneck tiger breeder is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for animal abuse and murder-for-hire charges against his longtime rival – and fellow big cat conversationist – Carole Baskin.

Despite this, Exotic has been approached to star in his very own radio show.

“This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison,” Passage revealed in an interview with Metro.co.uk. “So we’ll see what happens with that. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Passage also said Exotic “absolutely loves the attention” following the release of Tiger King and his sudden rise to fame, admitting: “He’s got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails.”

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic forcing people to quarantine inside their homes, the true crime documentary has become one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed series of all time on Netflix.

Its success led to the announcement of a limited series, which would star SNL’s Kate McKinnon as Baskin. The Big Cat Rescue owner later called McKinnon a “wonderful actress” and implored her “to not use real big cats and cubs” in the series.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “The Wondery podcast, which is the basis for her series, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic.

“It would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats.”

Deadline has also reported that Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are working on an adaptation, which is likely to head to Netflix. However, there are no details on whether this scripted adaptation is going to be a movie or TV series.

But despite reports that conversations are only in “preliminary stages” Lowe posted on his Instagram: “Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!”

