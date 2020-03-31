We had to… Here are the best memes from Netflix’s Tiger King documentary

Netflix’s latest documentary has proven to be the perfect self-isolation viewing.
The insane new series, titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, chronicles the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his disturbing feuds with fellow “big cat” conservationists such as Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.
The show is… wild. There’s a murder plot, a Nxivm-esque sex cult, political campaigns, a hell of a lot of country music and an emphasis on animal rights. Exotic also leaves the fashion world shaking with his various groundbreaking ensembles.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic forcing people to quarantine inside their homes, the true crime documentary has become one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed series of all time on the streaming service.
Tiger King has also garnered significant attention on social media, with the show’s bizarre characters – including Exotic, his rival Baskin, his plethora of husbands and fellow big cat conservationists – spawning meme after meme after meme.
We’ve scoured the web and collected some of the best memes from the series – check ’em out below.
All seven episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness are available to stream now on Netflix.
