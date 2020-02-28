Lady Gaga says new album will be full of pop bangers: “We are dancing”

It’s time to get excited, Little Monsters.

As well as dropping her electric new single and music video Stupid Love, pop superstar Lady Gaga has teased that her long-awaited sixth studio album will be full of exactly what fans want – big pop bangers.

“We are definitely dancing,” she said of the upcoming record, rumoured to be called Chromatica, in an interview with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily show on Apple Music.

“I think the best way to describe [it] is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear, what they tell me to tell the world, and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy.

“Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album, and it sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud, but I said, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day’.”

Speaking of her decision to go back to a pure pop sound after country album Joanne and her rock-leaning A Star Is Born soundtrack, Gaga explained that “pop music is fun” and she wants to make people dance.

“Sometimes you have to move your body and your spirit and your soul to really even access what you’re feeling, and I was feeling so down for so many days before I went into the studio to work,” she recalled.

“Then I would go in and sit with [producer] BloodPop, and I’d say, ‘I’m gonna open the portal and talk to all the fairies that help me write music, and I’m gonna ask them what the world needs to hear’. We would make records and it turned out they were happy.”

She also addressed working with hitmaker Max Martin for the first time, joking: “I’ve never worked with him, I’ve always gone, ‘I write my own music, I don’t need to work with Max’, but I decided to stop being an asshole and meet him.”

Listen to Lady Gaga’s interview with Zane Lowe below.