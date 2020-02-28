Lady Gaga gives the gays everything they want in Stupid Love music video

Lady Gaga is back with a bang(er).

Pop superstar and LGBTQ icon Lady Gaga has released her brand new disco-inspired single Stupid Love, and she’s also dropped an epic music video to accompany it – it’s basically queer Christmas.

Set in an outer space wasteland, the video sees Gaga serve futuristic Power-Ranger-meets-Avatar-meets-Grimes-meets-intergalactic-punk lewks as she fights for love and peace among warring Mad Max-style tribes.

“The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica,” reads a slide at the start of the video. It’s classic Gaga; a little bit political with plenty of camp.

It’s been four years since her last album Joanne blessed our headphones, and while we’ve had the A Star Is Born soundtrack to keep us occupied, fans have been waiting for a proper pop comeback from the superstar.

With gag-worthy visuals, the catchiest hook she’s released in years, and A-grade production and writing support from hitmakers BloodPop, Tchami and Max Martin, this is exactly what we needed to bring light to dark times.

Watch the video for Stupid Love here or below.